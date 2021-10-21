How Lifelong Cholesterol Levels Can Hurt or Help Your Heart – International

O LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, is an important risk factor for coronary heart disease. A new study suggests that, like smoking, it has a cumulative effect over a lifetime: the longer a person has high LDL, the greater your risk of suffering a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

THE coronary heart disease, also known as “hardening of the arteries”, is the leading cause of death in the United States. It is caused by the build-up of plaque in the arteries that narrow the vessels and block the flow of oxygenated blood to the heart. Generally, people have no symptoms and remain unaware that they have the disease for years, until they develop chest pain or suffer a catastrophic event such as a heart attack.

Using data from four large prospective health studies, the researchers calculated levels of LDL over time in 18,288 people who took multiple tests of LDL at different ages. They calculated their cumulative exposure to LDL and followed his health for approximately 16 years. The study is located at JAMA Cardiology.

Researchers have found that the longer a person has high LDL levels – no matter what the LDL level in young adulthood or middle age – greater the risk of coronary heart disease. Compared to those in the lowest quarter for cumulative exposure, those in the highest quarter had a 57% increase in risk.

They found no increased risk of stroke or heart failure associated with cumulative LDL exposure. Researchers suggest that many factors can contribute to heart failure, and their study had too few stroke cases to reach a significant statistic.

The study was controlled for race and ethnicity, sex, year of birth, body mass index, smoking, high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good” cholesterol), blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and the use of drugs to lower lipids and blood pressure.

In people under 40, current guidelines recommend statin treatment to lower the cholesterol only with LDL tests higher than 190, but researchers have found that the increased risk of coronary heart disease may start at a much lower level. (Levels of LDL below 100 are generally considered normal.)

“Our numbers suggest that risk starts at levels of LDL as low as 100,” said the study’s lead author, YiYi Zhang, assistant professor of medical science at Columbia University in New York. “This does not necessarily mean that a person under 40 with an LDL of 100 should start treatment immediately. We need more evidence to determine the optimal combination of age and LDL level. ”

Dr. Tamara Horwich, a cardiologist and UCLA professor of medicine who was not involved in the study, noted that medical guidelines on choosing who need statin treatment are very much geared toward older people, as older age is an important risk factor for complications in heart disease.

Still, she said: “From autopsy studies, we’ve known for some time that atherosclerosis begins to develop in the arteries of young individuals, such as teenagers and people in their 20s. I think this study may motivate doctors to look back and rethink the age of starting, or at least thinking about starting statin treatment. ”

Young people are at low risk in the short term, Zhang said, but at high risk in the long term. “The main message is to try to keep the low LDL until middle age. This will reduce your risk of heart disease.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

