How the fifth garden was formed. bil is the farmer

Bil Araújo escaped the spotlight by winning the farmer’s sixth race, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which tested the luck and agility of the trio. With this, Gui Araujo, Lary Bottino and Valentina Francavilla formed the farm of rural reality. One of them will bid farewell to the millionaire prize on Thursday night. Who do you want to stay?

How the garden was formed

Bil, Gui Araújo, Valentina and Lary on the farm of A Fazenda 13 (2021) Image: Playback/Playplus

Dayane Mello began by indicating Bil to the field. The farmer of the week claimed that the ex-BBB has already nominated her twice for the hot seat: “In the first week, he thought he was the owner of the house. In the second week, he changed his way of playing. , what happened to him happened (…) He is a very unstable person in the game,” he announced.

Arcrebiano, in turn, said that he was already waiting and that he will vote for the model the following week, if he returns from the countryside. Soon after, the pawns began to vote among themselves. Rico got the most votes, but the power of the flame messed it up. Tiago Piquilo handed the red flame to MC Gui, and the funkeiro had the opportunity to nullify the vote of 5 pawns. For starters, he nullified Lary’s vote on Aline. Soon after, MC Gui annulled the votes that Dynho, Gui Araujo, Bil and Marina gave Rico. Thus, Rico ‘lost’ 4 votes and Gui Araujo became the most voted pawn in the house, occupying the second stool in the field. He pulled Valentina Francavilla from the stall and Lary Bottino was left in the last one.

farmer’s proof

The Farm 2021: Arcrebiano, Gui and Lary in the farmer’s test Image: Playback/Playplus

Valentina Francavilla did not participate in the race, as she was vetoed by Lary Bottino — the last person to occupy the dreaded stool in the countryside. And by a difference of 100 points, Bil Araújo, Arcrebiano was the big winner.

Today’s race required agility and good aim from pedestrians to face a super ramp and a pool of foam. Roceiros had to hit baskets as they descended a slide filled with foam—not knowing how much each basket was worth.

In all, there were six rounds of shooting and the pawn with the most points was winning. The baskets ranged from the letter A to E, with A being the most valuable basket—700 points. AB was worth 500 points, C 600, D 400, E 200 and F 300.

The Farm 2021: Farmer’s Sixth Test Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Gui Araujo started the race taking the best of it, being the pawn that scored the most in the first three rounds, with 800 points in total. Arcrebiano came behind with 700 points and Lary in last, without points.

The two pawns only missed one basket each and Lary went without scoring in the entire race. By a difference of 100 points against Gui — 2000 x 1900 — Arcrebiano was consecrated as the new leader of the rural reality.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 6 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 6 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 6 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 6 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 6 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer’s Test Play/Playplus 6 / 6 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus