How to join the birthday withdrawal to receive the FGTS in 2021?

Annually, workers can withdraw a part of their Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees, but there are still doubts about how to join the withdrawal-anniversary to receive the FGTS later this year. Adhering to this modality provided by Caixa Econômica Federal is optional, and the amount to be received varies according to the amount available in the worker’s account.

Who is entitled to the 2021 birthday loot?

All workers who perform activities under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime, that is, who work in a professional activity with a formal contract, can join the withdrawal-birthday. But it is necessary to communicate to Caixa Econômica Federal the interest in receiving the amounts annually.

Otherwise, the withdrawal can only be made in situations provided for by law, such as in case of unfair dismissal or for the purchase of a home. Thus, in 2021, workers born between the months of August and December are still entitled to the withdrawal-birthday, as long as they have signed up within the deadline established by Caixa. The other workers (born between January and July) will only be able to receive the FGTS in 2022.

Related | FGTS: see the situations that allow withdrawal even without dismissal

How to join the FGTS birthday loot?

To join the birthday loot, it’s quite simple. Every procedure can be performed over the internet. This is because Caixa Econômica Federal provides the following options for the worker:

FGTS application;

Caixa.gov.br website;

These platforms also allow the worker to access the current balance and make a simulation to find out what amount can be received in 2021. So, see below the step-by-step instructions to be included in the withdrawal-birthday:

Adhesion to the FGTS birthday withdrawal through the application

If you choose this option, you need to install the app on your mobile. The system is available for android or iOS. Then follow the steps:

>> inform your login and password, but if you have not registered, register your data;

>> click on “enter”;

>> search for the option “My FGTS”;

>> choose the “FGTS withdrawal-birthday” modality;

>> read the birthday withdrawal terms and conditions;

>> click on “agree”;

>> click on “join loot-birthday”;

Adhesion to FGTS birthday withdrawal through Caixa’s website

Those who prefer can join the FGTS birthday withdrawal to receive in 2021, through the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The difference is that access to the withdrawal-birthday functionalities via the Internet is being required through an ICP-Brasil digital certificate.

This document is issued by any Certifying Authority accredited by the National Institute of Information Technology (ITI). Then follow the step by step:

>> click on My FGTS

>> choose the birthday withdrawal option;

>> read the terms of the modality;

>> finish by clicking on “join”;

What is the deadline to join the 2021 anniversary withdrawal?

Workers who wish to receive the FGTS this year must join the withdrawal-birthday until the last day of their birthday month. Therefore, only the following citizens can join in 2021:

BORN IN OCTOBER

Start of payment: October 1, 2021;

Deadline for joining: October 31, 2021;

BORN IN NOVEMBER

Start of payment: November 1, 2021;

Deadline for joining: November 30, 2021;

BORN IN DECEMBER

Start of payment: December 1, 2021;

Deadline for joining: December 31, 2021;

It is noteworthy that, if the worker makes the request after this period, he will have the right to withdraw the money only in the next year. In addition, whoever joins the modality but gives up must wait a period of 25 months to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal modality, which occurs when the worker is dismissed without just cause.

READ ALSO | Find out how to cancel the FGTS birthday withdrawal

How do I know if I will receive 2021 birthday withdrawal?

Checking the release of money is also made on the Caixa website or in the FGTS application. Through these platforms, the worker can monitor the release of the money, the date on which the FGTS can be withdrawn and where the amount will be deposited.

Therefore, when joining the withdrawal-birthday, do not forget to provide a bank account to receive the amount. Those who prefer can also contact Caixa Econômica Federal by calling 0800 724 2019, or go to the nearest branch and request information about their balance and 2021 withdrawal.

For employees who are clients of the financial institution, access to the FGTS statement through internet banking is available. Thus, it is possible to check whether you will be among the citizens who will have access to this year’s final payments that will take place on the following dates:

BORN IN AUGUST: can withdraw until October 31, 2021;

BORN IN SEPTEMBER: can withdraw until November 30, 2021;

BORN IN OCTOBER: can withdraw until December 31, 2021;

BORN IN NOVEMBER: can withdraw until January 31, 2022;

BORN IN DECEMBER: can withdraw until February 28, 2022.