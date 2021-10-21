how to vote on R7 to eliminate Valentina, Gui or Lary?

The fifth elimination of Record TV’s rural reality show is now open and Valentina, Gui Araújo and Lary Bottino are on the farm. This Thursday (21), the least popular of the trio will leave the program and will be out of the competition for R$ 1.5 million. See how to vote on R7 and define the future of Fazenda 2021.

Valentina, Lary or Gui: how to vote for R7 at Fazenda 2021?

Anyone who watched the program live this Wednesday (20) knows that Valentina, Lary Bottino and Gui Araújo are in the field and public voting is now open. To vote and decide which of the pedestrians will say goodbye to the confinement of Fazenda 2021 and to the millionaire prize, it is necessary to go to www.r7.com. The site is the official portal of Record TV and the only official channel in which it is possible to vote at Fazenda 2021.

With R7 open, just click on the ‘A Fazenda’ banner that has the question “Who do you want to stay in A Fazenda?” at the top of the site. After that, a page with the names and photos of the three roceiros will open in the form of a poll, in which you just click on the pawn you want to remain in the reality. Then, with the vote chosen, just confirm.

Thus, the step by step of how to vote on R7 and choose the one eliminated from Fazenda 2021 is very easy. However, in some cases, you have to go through a simple safety procedure designed to identify robots.

You do not need any kind of registration to vote on the R7 in any of the 2021 Farm’s decisions.

Who won the Farmer’s Taste?

As in the previous rounds, the Farmer’s Test of the week took place between three of the farm workers. This time, Arcrebiano, Gui Araújo and Lary Bottino were on the battlefield for the hat with power and Arcrebiano won.

To escape the fields, gain immunity for the following week and inherit the power of Dayane Mello, the new farmer had to outdo his competitors in a test of skill and aim. The pawns had to hit balls on targets with points and, even without knowing the value related to each of the baskets, the one who accumulated the most points earned the hat.

Arcrebiano escaped from the fields and promises to return to his thirst with blood in his eyes. The pawn ended up in the hot seat after being voted by Dayane Mello, who was the farmer of the week and justified that the ex-BBB is the owner of the program and is arrogant. Throughout the week, Bil and Day were the protagonists of friction that intensified since the formation of the farm.