Humorist Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is admitted with mild arrhythmia in a hospital in SP | São Paulo

The comedian Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 85 years old, was admitted this Tuesday (19th) at the Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, due to a mild arrhythmia.

He should undergo a catheterization procedure on Wednesday night (20). According to the SBT press office, the comedian is doing well and should return to work next Monday (25).

In March of this year, the comedian was discharged from the hospital after spending ten days in the hospital with Covid-19.

After discharge, on March 2, the host of the program “A Praça é Nossa”, from SBT, posted a photo on social networks thanking the medical team for their care and also God for curing the disease.

“We won. We won because you prayed so much for me. For hundreds of messages from friends, for having a medical team that took care of me with a lot of love. That nursing team that took care of the most with a lot of love. Thank you my old friends and doctors David Uip and Roberto Kalil. And finally thank God once more. And my family. Blessed is he who has you. My wife Renata, my children and grandchildren! I’m back!!!!”, said Nóbrega.

The SBT presenter was hospitalized on February 20 alongside his wife, Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, who also contracted the disease and announced on social networks that she is also cured.

Renata was discharged from the hospital the day before her husband and also used social media to thank the humorist husband for her return home.