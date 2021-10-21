‘I was just an abdomen once,’ says Franklin David of aesthetic pressure

Former TV Fama presenter and reporter Franklin David, 34, said that aesthetic pressure and criticism on social media have bothered him a lot during his career.

“I was once just an abdomen from people’s eyes. I suffered with it. The approaches of people asking if my abdomen was real, who wanted to see it, who thought it was beautiful were impressive. And it all just fed my ego, this time way we get lost and live to have this approval from people. This is empty, and all emptiness is painful. I was able to identify this pressure and mainly see that it was bad for me. So I created my standard of beauty, the pattern that makes me comfortable, happy with myself,” he said.

In addition to her ripe body, her hair was also criticized for her old haircut. “They’ve already made my life hell. I used to hear 24 hours a day that my hair was horrible, that it looked like a wig, that I had to cut it. And with that I was upset, because I had those bangs mainly to hide the entrances that hated.”

The model said that he learned to deal with comments and even joked with himself.

After a while I turned on the damn thing and said, “Want to like it? Great. Don’t you? Sorry.” So, the nasty comments didn’t work anymore and I even felt comfortable to make fun of myself, I joked that my hair was beach kiosk style, cut Farah Fawcet that I was the son of Barry Gibb of Bee Gees and so on. (Laughter).

David recalled that when he decided to cut the wires, people criticized him again. “And then, when I finally got a haircut, believe me, I started to hear from people that that hair was beautiful, that it was my trademark, that I shouldn’t have cut it and that I had to go back with it. A clown! (Laughter) ) So I ask, if I were to try to please people, what would become of me? The feeling is that people are crazy and want to drive you crazy together. This was proof that I would never be able to please everyone and that the secret is to be the way I feel good. You can say what you want, because it won’t affect me. When something like this comes along I usually block it out, but there are days when I feel like answering and I don’t feel like it. (Laughter) Who writes what you want on the social network, you can read what you don’t want”, he argues.

To correct the flaws in the hair, Franklin revealed that he had had a hair transplant. “I had a hair transplant in Turkey to correct the hereditary entries that have bothered me a lot since I was a teenager”.

The former presenter also stated that he has already undergone some aesthetic procedures to maintain his appearance and spoke about his self-esteem.

I use botox to prevent aging, but without losing my expression. Today I’m calm about it, but if I feel like doing something, I’ll do it. If it’s to improve our self-esteem, it’s valid. We know that with self-esteem up to date, we feel more confident for the relationship, for work, for everything. What is not possible is to enter into an excessive search for beauty and then end up missing your hand. And today I see that there are many professionals without criteria, who identify the imbalance in the patient, whether due to depression or any other problem, but even so, for money, it allows the person to exaggerate

, concluded Franklin David.