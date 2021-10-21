‘I will not hide from the CPI’, says Kalil after audios delivered to councilors – Politics

Press conference with the mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) this Thursday (10/21) (photo: Natasha Werneck/EM/DA Press) The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), said that his audios released this Thursday (10/21), during a session of COVID’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), at the Municipal Chamber of Belo Horizonte (CMBH), were taken out of context. Alberto Lage, former chief of staff of the municipal executive branch, handed over recordings to councilors suggesting that the mayor had credited bus entrepreneurs with the payment of the lawyer of Clio Bouzada, former president of BHTrans, and investigated by the Belo Legislature. horizontino in another CPI, which deals, precisely, with the management of the transport and traffic company.

After the audios became public, Kalil called a press conference. In the excerpts published, the lawyer is cited as a possible defender of Bouzada Hermes Vilches Guerrero. According to the mayor, the recordings are out of context and “clandestine”. He claimed to have considered—and not guaranteed—that Guerrero had been hired.

“The audio problem is that it’s distorted. When it is transcribed in Justice, as a being, everyone will see that I said that I thought, I thought, that it might be – or it might not be – that a lawyer at the level of Dr. Hermes Guerrero might be being financed by someone. As it’s clearly transcribed in the audio, it’s a private conversation, with someone I thought I could trust,” he said.

Kalil rebutted the accusations raised in the City Council and asked the councilors for “composure”. He even mentioned the investigation opened by the Court of Accounts of the State of Minas Gerais (TCE-MG) to investigate contracts for the outsourcing of employees who provide services to the Legislative. “I will not hide from the CPI”, he guaranteed.

According to the mayor, the information that Hermes Guerrero would be Bouzada’s lawyer came to him through a congressman. “Whoever informed me that Dr. Hermes was the lawyer of former President Clio Bouzada was a councilor who called me — which will also be proved. Just see who called whom”.

exposed crisis



Kalil’s audios, shown by Alberto Lage, emerged during a confrontation between the former chief of staff and Clio Bouzada. COVID’s CPI called them to testify face to face because of the advance payment of transportation vouchers to public transport companies. The chairman of the other committee of inquiry, that of BHTrans, Gabriel Azevedo (non-party), was also mentioned in the conversation.

According to Lage, in one of the audios, Kalil would have stated that Hermes Guerrero is Bouzada’s lawyer. In another recording, still according to Lage, the mayor would have said that bus entrepreneurs would be paying defenders so that the former chief of staff was brought to justice. He stated that the recordings were made on August 18 this year.

This Thursday’s edition of the Municipal Official Gazette (DOM) brings the nomination of Hermes Guerrero to the city’s Public Ethics Council.

Right-hand man of the mayor since the 2016 election campaign, when Kalil was elected for the first time, Alberto Lage left Belo Horizonte City Hall in the last month of August.

This year, before heading the cabinet, he even occupied the assistant secretary of the Government portfolio, commanded by Adalclever. He did, however, resign from the post in May – returning to executive power weeks later, but inserted into the structure of the team that reports directly to Kalil.