“I wouldn’t miss the opportunities”

Jojo Todynho opened the game and revealed for the first time the real reason for the end of his relationship with Marcio Felipe. On social networks, the singer said that she betrayed the boy during a trip to Paris.

“I was the one who hesitated. It’s people, Paris yielded a lot of history. Life that goes on, do what? That’s it”, declared the hit interpreter What Shot Was That.

Sought out by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, the artist said that she broke off her relationship with her lover as soon as she returned to Brazil.

“I was in Paris, right? I wasn’t going to miss out on opportunities. And what opportunities. So life went on and when I arrived here in Brazil I broke up with him. We had a fight and then I went out to drink”, he said.

It is worth remembering that Jojo had already talked about the end of the relationship a few days ago. “Baianinho and I didn’t stay anymore, because we’re not boyfriends, we were assumed stays”.

“So I’m not staying with him anymore. I don’t know if he’ll want to be my friend, but that’s okay. He is a nice and nice person. But, guys, there was no way”, started the artist. Jojo still fired:

“The INSS didn’t pay my pension right, so the piranha is on again. I retired. I was retired bitch, I’m not anymore. The mother is more than on. And that’s it”.

The singer also sent a message to women who were interested in the businessman. “Hello, ladies. ‘Hi love’ it’s free for you. Jojo’s bike can’t stop for a minute”, shot.

In a recent interview with the podcast Podpah, when talking about the romance, Jojo had shown to be in love with Márcio:

“Even his good morning gives me butterflies in my stomach. He looks similar to me. He is a person who arrived and broke my heart, arrived, dominated my heart and got me right. It’s a hottie, beautiful. He came into my life, busting everything. I always found introspective guys, and he’s nice, he fits in with people. I’m allowing myself to live it.”

Matheus Mazzafera, on YouTube, the famous one released the verb about the rumors that she would be playing the boy. “Violent footprint I like! Dominate and be dominated. (…) We see prejudice in Brazil. My boy is a cat, a hot one and they are saying that I am playing him”.