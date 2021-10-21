Ibovespa closes almost stable on empty government promise on fiscal By Reuters



© Reuters. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian stocks had a one-off relief on Wednesday, after the federal government announced its minimum income program, promising to respect the spending ceiling, but the lack of clues on how to do this has kept investors suspicious.

Supported especially in shares of financial institutions, the rose 0.1%, to 110,786.43 points. The session’s turnover totaled 31 billion reais.

After having had the biggest daily drop in seven months the day before, just after news that the Bolsonaro government planned to circumvent the budget law, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, confirmed the plan to guarantee a monthly income of 400 reais to 17 million families , ensuring that it will seek not to incur tax disobedience, but it did not detail how.

Thus, the Ibovespa was losing strength, after having surpassed 112,000 points. The rally was ensured by shares of banks and companies that made announcements this week that generated positive repercussions but stalled as the market deteriorated across the board, including B3 (SA:), Locaweb (SA:) and IRB (SA:).

For market professionals, the coming and going on the subject – the announcement of the plan was postponed the day before after the negative repercussion of the market – the improvisation and the lack of unity in the government transpired, and the trend is for the stock market to continue under pressure, while this is not explained.

“Taking into account Brazil’s growth prospects and the fiscal path, the task is practically impossible, as so far there is no indication from any member of the government where this money will come from,” said Rafael Ribeiro, from Clear Corretora.

HIGHLIGHTS

– B3 (SA:) appreciated 4.7%, after having announced the day before the purchase of the big data company Neoway for 1.8 billion reais. BTG Pactual considered the operation as positive and that B3’s share is at an attractive level.

– SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) gained 3.26%, BRADESCO (SA:) and ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) rose 3% and 2.3%, respectively, with investors focusing on the beginning of the third-party balance sheet season quarter of the sector, next week.

– IBR BRASIL RE advanced 1.75%. The reinsurer announced the day before the appointment of Willy Jordan as its new vice president of finance and investor relations.

– LOCAWEB gained 5.2%, after the company said this week that it is studying stock listings in the United States.

– VALE (SA:) lost 3.28%. The miner announced the night before production of 89.4 million tonnes in the third quarter, up 0.8% over a year earlier. Jefferies cut the recommendation for the company’s ADR. BTG Pactual (SA:) BTG stressed that Vale’s production should remain under pressure in the fourth quarter “but we continue to see value in the company and we maintain our purchase rating”.

– ELETROBRAS GNP (SA:) fell 3.26%, with profit taking after approval on the eve of the company’s privatization model. In a statement, Credit Suisse considered the news positive and reiterated that it considered the company’s privatization possible in the first half of 2022.

– CARREFOUR BRASIL (SA:) had a retraction of 2.55%. The group announced on Tuesday night that it had a 14% increase in gross sales of its cash and carry operation, but 8% retreat in the division that brings together markets and hypermarkets. “We expect short-term results to remain challenging for retail… As a result, we’re hoping for a better entry point on paper,” XP said in a note to customers.

– GETNET lost 8.24%, with Santander’s payments arm facing a correction after a spike in its first two sessions on the São Paulo stock exchange.