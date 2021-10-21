Ibovespa closes almost stable with the government’s empty promise on fiscal

At actions Brazilian companies got punctual relief on Wednesday after the federal government announced its minimum income program promising to respect the spending ceiling, but the lack of clues as to how it will do this has kept investors wary.

Especially supported by the actions of financial institutions, the Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 0.1% to 110,786.43 points. The session’s turnover totaled 31 billion reais.

After having had the biggest daily drop in seven months the day before, just after news that the Bolsonaro government planned to circumvent the budget law, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, confirmed the plan to guarantee a monthly income of 400 reais to 17 million families, assuring that it will seek not to incur tax disobedience, but it did not detail how.

Thus, the Ibovespa was losing strength, after having surpassed 112,000 points. The rally was guaranteed by shares of banks and companies that made announcements this week that generated positive repercussions, but stalled with the general deterioration of the market, including B3, Locaweb and IRB.

For market professionals, the coming and going on the theme – the announcement of the plan was postponed the day before after the negative repercussion of the market – the improvisation and the lack of unity in the government emerged, and the tendency is for the stock market to continue under pressure, while this is not explained.

“Taking into account the perspective of Brazil’s growth and the direction of the fiscal, the task is practically impossible, as so far there is no indication of any member of the government where this money will come from”, said Rafael Ribeiro, from Clear Corretora.

Highlights

B3 (B3SA3) had an appreciation of 4.7%, after having announced the day before the purchase of the big data company Neoway for 1.8 billion reais.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) considered the operation as positive and that the share of B3 is at an attractive level.

Santander Brazil (SANB11) gained 3.26%, Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) grew 3% and 2.3%, respectively, with investors starting to focus on the beginning of the sector’s third-quarter balance sheet season, next week.

IBR Brazil re (IRBR3) advanced 1.75%. The reinsurer announced the day before the appointment of Willy Jordan as its new vice president of finance and investor relations.

Locaweb (LWSA3) gained 5.2%, after the company said this week that it is studying stock listings in the United States.

Valley (VALLEY3) lost 3.28%. The miner announced the night before production of 89.4 million tonnes of ore in the third quarter, up 0.8% over a year earlier. Jefferies cut the recommendation for the company’s ADR.

BTG Pactual BTG stressed that Vale’s production should remain under pressure in the fourth quarter “but we continue to see value in the company and maintain our purchase rating”.

Eletrobras (ELET5) fell 3.26%, with profit taking after approval on the eve of the company’s privatization model.

In a statement, Credit Suisse considered the news positive and reiterated that it considered the company’s privatization possible in the first half of 2022.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) had a retraction of 2.55%. The group announced on Tuesday night that it had a 14% increase in gross sales of its cash and carry operation, but 8% retreat in the division that brings together markets and hypermarkets. “We expect short-term results to remain challenging for retail (…) As a result, we hope for a better entry point on paper,” XP said in a note to customers.

Getnet (GETT11) lost 8.24%, with Santander’s payments arm facing a correction after a shot in its first two sessions on the São Paulo stock exchange.