Ibovespa closes with modest gains on a tense day with Auxílio Brasil; analysts question hole in spending ceiling

SAO PAULO – Roller coaster is not enough to explain the movement of the Ibovespa in business this Wednesday (20). The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index nearly lost 110,000 points today, zeroing in gains twice that day, but managed to end the session in positive territory, albeit with a very modest rise. If yesterday the market collapsed with the expectation of the announcement of Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, today the reaction was mild, even with the news that the benefit paid should be even greater than expected.

“The government does not want any beneficiary family to receive less than R$400,” said João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, explaining that Brazil’s Auxílio will be paid starting next month with a 20% readjustment in relation to the Bolsa. Family. Roma explained that, currently, families receive between R$100 to R$500, depending on their composition.

“We are not suggesting that this benefit be paid through extraordinary credits,” explained Roma.

Even so, the Ibovespa, which rose by more than 1% during the minister’s speech, was not shaken to the point of returning to negative territory. “You players they are doing the math, discussing”, says Lucas Monteiro, trader of Quantitas. He says that the speech failed to clear up many noises that have arisen since the proposals began to be aired in the press in recent days.

“Just saying that the additional expenses will not be via extraordinary credit sounded good, but there was no sign of where the money will come from”, says Monteiro. For him, the notion of fiscal responsibility of the government and Congress seems fluid. “Simply saying that there will be fiscal responsibility, in a vague way, gives room to interpret that there may be a dribble in the ceiling”, he adds.

Leonardo Santana, a specialist in shares at Top Gain, points out that the moment is uncertain and that there were few details about how the new aid will be, maintaining the scenario of “many speculations and few concrete definitions”. For Santana, the main question will be where the money to fund the new project will come from.

In this sense, it will also be necessary to await the definitions on the PEC of the precatório, which again had its vote in the Special Committee of the Chamber postponed. A new meeting was scheduled for tomorrow at 2:30 pm.

“The government and the Ministry of Economy are really seeking a reformulation of the PEC of the precatório so that the appeal [do Auxílio Brasil] be extracted from there”, explains Samuel Cunha, partner at H3 Invest.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.10% at 110,786 points. Trading volume was R$ 30.7 billion in today’s session. At the after market, the Ibovespa futures, maturing in December 2021, retreated sharply, 0.58% to 111,455 points.

The dollar lost strength in the global market and here in Brazil it was once again traded below R$ 5.60. The commercial dollar closed the day with a drop of 0.59% to R$ 5.56 in purchases and R$ 5.561 in sales. The dollar futures for November 2021 falls 0.36% to R$ 5.578 in aftermarket.

In the futures interest market, contracts rose again strongly. The DI for January 2023 was up 16 basis points, at 9.96%; DI for January 2025 rose 14 basis points at 10.96%; and the DI for January 2027 had a positive variation of fifteen basis points, at 11.29%.

Market volatility comes from the perception that the breaking of the public spending ceiling is practically certain and could bring a chaotic scenario for the coming year: low growth, high inflation and even higher interest rates.

“Strong volatility in the market should remain until we have more details about the program, while, if we do have a confirmed break in the spending ceiling, the baseline scenario for 2022 will not be easy at all,” says Daniel Meireles, partner at HCI Invest .

In the United States, stock exchange indices had the sixth consecutive day of high. The balance sheets of American companies continue to surprise positively. Just now, Tesla announced record third-quarter revenues and earnings. The Dow Jones advanced 0.43%; the S&P 500 rose 0.37%; and the Nasdaq closed with a slight drop of 0.05%.

Although the outlook for economic activity remains positive in the near term, in general, some districts in the United States observed growing uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months, according to the Beige Book, released by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank).

The market is also awaiting new definitions on the infrastructure investment package, which should be reduced from $3 trillion to $2 trillion in the US Congress.

Worries about global inflation run in the background but remain on investors’ radar. The consumer price index (CPI) in the euro zone increased 3.4% in September compared to the previous year, the highest level for the month of 2008. In Germany, producer inflation (PPI) soared 14.1% in September compared to the same period last year, the biggest increase since October 1974.

In Europe, stocks closed on a high. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 0.32%. The Paris Stock Exchange (CAC-40), up 0.54%, London (FTSE 100) advanced 0.08%; and Frankfurt (DAX) with a slight increase of 0.05%.

