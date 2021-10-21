Ibovespa drops more than 1% in reaction to Guedes’ speech about ceiling; dollar rises

The financial market reacted on Thursday (21) to the threat of the end of the spending ceiling, after the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, signaled on the eve that he would be colluding with expenses outside the norm to make the extension of Bolsa Família feasible.

Around 10:30 am, the Ibovespa operated in a fall of 1.54%, to 109,083.91 points. The spot dollar rose 0.60%, quoted at R$5.6304, after reaching R$5.6753 earlier.

Before the opening, futures interest also soared, while DI contract rates jumped 60 basis points, as the market put in the prices the fear that the government will breach the spending ceiling and pave the way for fiscal runaway.

At an event on Wednesday, Guedes said that the government is evaluating whether the temporary benefit that will boost the new Bolsa Família will be paid outside the ceiling, which would require a license for an expenditure of around 30 billion reais, or whether there will be an option for a change in the constitutional spending cap rule to accommodate it.

The head of Economy also stated that it will be up to the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), to make a formula that guarantees the payment of a social benefit of 400 reais in 2022, respecting the country’s fiscal framework, viable.

To make matters worse, the Central Bank did not announce a net sale of dollars –whether in the form of exchange swaps or physical currency– for this Thursday, but given the soaring dollar, financial agents do not rule out that Bacen intervene in the market by surprise.

Nor does it help abroad, on a day of falling stock exchanges and emerging currencies, amid renewed fears over the Chinese real estate market.