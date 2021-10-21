Ibovespa operates with a slight increase this morning; Americanas and B3 lead index By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The advances 0.44%, with 111,155 points, at 10:26 this morning, trying to recover the losses of yesterday, 19. Americanas SA (SA:), Eneva (SA:) and B3 (SA:) lead the highs of the index, while Vale SA (SA:), Méliuz (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) are negative highlights in the declines.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announced at MRO Europe, an aeronautical maintenance event, that it signed a contract renewal for , a subsidiary of TAP Air Portugal. The contract includes extensive support for components of the airline’s E-Jets fleet. The Pool Program currently serves more than 50 airlines worldwide. The value was not informed.

The company also announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Air Montenegro for the Pool Program with the aim of supplying a wide range of repairable components to the airline’s fleet of two E195 jets. The shares advance 1.28%, at R$ 25.26.

Course (SA:) – The stoppage of the authorization process for new railways requested by the company VLI, which coincide with the segments that Rumo also expressed interest in building. Assets rise 0.40%, to R$17.65.

Positive (SA:) – (TSE) as the only company qualified in the bidding process to supply up to 176,000 new electronic voting machines. The bidding has two more stages. The roles soar 6.73%, at R$ 10.62.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras reiterated that it is not breaking contracts, contradicting the complaint of a group of distributors. According to these companies, the state-owned company would be imposing quotas on the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for next month. The oil company claims, however, that there was an explosion in demand for gasoline and diesel oil in the months of October and November and that its refineries are not prepared to meet this growth. Shares rise 1.61%, to R$28.46.

Clear – Claro Telecom released its figures for the third quarter of 2021, with an Ebitda of R$ 4.071 billion, the same value as the third quarter of 2020. The company, a subsidiary of Mexico’s América Móvil, does not disclose net income in Brazil.

B3 – B3 invested $10 million in a series B investment round in Pismo, a startup that offers a complete processing platform for cloud financial services. Assets advance 2.24%, to R$ 12.80.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale’s production reached 89.421 million tons in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year and 18.1% compared to 2Q21. Iron ore sales in 3Q21 totaled 67.844 million tons, up 3.2% yoy. Pellet sales were 8.037 million tonnes from July to September, 5% below the same period last year. Shares drop 1.77% to R$77.60.

Carrefour (SA:) – Carrefour Brazil Group sales reached R$ 20.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The number represents a high of 7.7% compared to the same period in 2020. If on the one hand the result is pulled by the numbers of Atacadão, which sold R$ 15.5 billion, an increase of 14.3%; on the other, retail drops the numbers. With sales from gas stations, retail sales rise to R$5.2 billion, which represents a drop of 8% over the result of a year ago. The papers appreciate 0.61%, at R$ 18.18.

Blue (SA:) – A , during a meeting between company representatives and the state governor, Ratinho Junior (PSD). Ponta Grossa, Toledo, Pato Branco and Guarapuava, cities served by the airline before the pandemic, will receive flights again in December and already have tickets sold on the company’s official channels. Assets rise 1.43%, to R$31.24.

Alliar (SA:) – Alliar informed the market that the funds managed by Pátria Investments completed the sale of 25,012,323 common shares of the company, equivalent to 21.14% of the total, to MAM Asset Management, owned by businessman Nelson Tanure. The shares soar 3.44%, at R$ 14.13.

Recrusul (SA:) – That its gross sales reached R$ 23.6 million, an increase of 95% in the annual comparison. In 9M21, revenue reached R$ 56.5 million, an increase of 130.6% compared to the same period in 2020. Recrusul highlights that the result for 9M21 exceeds the R$ 35 million invoiced by 61.4% throughout the past year. The shares rise 1.03%, to R$4.93.

EDP ​​(SA:) Brazil – approved the Market Merger Request for listing common shares issued by EDP Brasil in the Latibex segment, in which Latin American companies are traded. Assets advance 1.47%, to R$ 19.28.

CSN (SA:) – CSN approved the 1st issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, in the total amount of R$1.5 billion, with a unit face value of R$1,000. The Debentures will mature in seven years and bear interest at 100% of the DI average daily rates, plus a spread (surcharge) corresponding to 1.65% per year. The shares operate with a drop of 0.08%, to R$25.65.