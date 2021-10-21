If the Central Bank is very restrained in the exchange rate, the dollar may return to R$ 6 – Economy

A perfect storm threatens to descend on the exchange in 2022, forcing the central bank to make a delicate choice now: anticipate and intervene aggressively to contain a more undesirable rise in the dollar to a dangerous level against the real at the turn of the year or letting the price fluctuate at the whim of market forces instead of spending artillery to prevent the inevitable appreciation of the US currency.

Last week, the dollar surpassed the level of R$ 5.57. The BC surprised the market with extra exchange swap auctions equivalent to the sale of dollars in the futures market), offering US$ 3.7 billion during the week. The strategy had a temporary effect, and the dollar closed last week down 0.77%, to R$ 5.45. But with the stress caused by the news about the emergency aid outside the ceiling, the dollar almost hit R$ 5.60, even with the BC selling the dollar in cash. Is this level too high to reach the end of the year given the factors that are likely to push the dollar up in 2022?

The withdrawal of the liquidity injected into the U.S since the pandemic Federal Reserve, which will likely announce a reduction in monthly asset purchases in November, should boost the value of the dollar globally.

In addition, a slowdown in China, the biggest buyer of raw materials, should take the breath away from the prices of the main commodities and, with that, reduce the positive vector of the trade balance to strengthen the exchange rate in Brazil.

From a domestic point of view, the presidential election will be the main instability factor in 2022 for Brazilian asset prices, in particular the exchange rate, especially due to fiscal risk.

How much should the BC sell dollars to prevent the US currency from starting 2022 at unwanted levels? It is difficult to predict a value, because it is not only the amount offered that makes a difference, but also the strategy: the more the BC surprises the market, with punctual interventions without a clear objective of setting a ceiling for the dollar, it will become more costly for the market bets against the real.

The BC’s concern with the dollar level has to do with the increase in the exchange rate devaluation pass-through to the economy’s prices. In addition, by keeping the dollar rate under control, the BC will not need to raise the rate so much Selic to make the inflation converge to the goal in 2022 of 3.50%.

If the BC is very restrained when intervening in the exchange rate until the end of the year, it is not surprising if the dollar comes back to BRL 6.00 in moments of nervousness. And, with the electoral race already on the street, there will be many of those moments.

