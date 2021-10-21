If things are bad in the economy, they could get even worse, says manager Pimco

If you think the financial markets have been weird for the past 18 months, wait. What lies ahead is an unknown macroeconomic environment that is undergoing dramatic changes, says Pacific Investment Management (Pimco).

The asset manager released a report on Wednesday warning that over the next five years the global economy will see a more uncertain and uneven growth and inflation environment, “with many pitfalls for policymakers.”

Greater macroeconomic and market volatility will likely mean lower returns for fixed income and equities, according to Pimco, which manages about $2.2 trillion in assets.

But while overall equity market returns are likely to be lower, increased volatility should mean an opportunity for active fund managers, the report says.

Markets are already bracing for the prospect that major central banks will soon begin to withdraw emergency support provided during the pandemic of covid.

There is a broad expectation that the Federal Reserve start to slow down asset buying next month, as inflation risks remain a major source of concern.

Amidst this, a number of long-term structural changes are coming into play, including a global shift towards using more green energy, greater adoption of automation technologies and greater attention to global wealth inequalities.

Disruptive trends and more interventionist policies could make economic cycles shorter in duration, but larger in scope, and with more variation across countries, according to a Pimco report signed by Joachim Fels, Andrew Balls and Daniel Ivascyn. Periods of much higher and much lower inflation are more likely, they wrote.

Unprecedented support from central banks inflated asset prices and may have contributed to medium- and long-term financial market vulnerabilities, the asset manager said. Pimco expects low interest rates to continue and anchor fixed income markets globally.