Ignored by Multishow, Ludmilla is nominated for an international MTV award

This Wednesday morning (20/10) the MTV Europe Music Awards released the list of nominations for the 2021 awards. Ludmilla appears in the category of Best Artist in Brazil alongside names like Pabllo Vittar, Manu Gavassi and Luísa Sonza. The international recognition comes a day after the singer was not voted for Best Singer in the Multishow Award.

During the morning of Tuesday (10/19) she used her Twitter to complain about the fact and even publicly announced, to the public and to the channel, that she will no longer be performing at this year’s award. With gigantic numbers in the music world, the lack of recognition from Ludmilla and other artists has shocked fans and critics alike.

Ludmilla publicly cancels appearance on Multishow Ludmilla questioned Multishow 2021 Award criteria and canceled presentation ludmilla instagram 2 She withdrew from performing at the Multishow AwardReproduction/Instagram ludmilla instagram 1 Singer said she is being boycottedReproduction/Instagram ludmilla instagram Since 2019, she has not been nominated for Singer of the YearReproduction/Instagram ludmilla instagram LudmillaReproduction/Instagram 0

Also on Tuesday night, the artist who owns the Numanice project returned to the same social network to communicate that Multishow contacted her to understand her complaints and that they should work together to bring more representation to the awards next year.

Globo channel confirmed the information and also recognized that there are many points that must be changed for a fairer competition and with representation.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.