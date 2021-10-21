Immigrant Arrests on US-Mexico Border Set All-Time Record in 2021 | World

US authorities detained more than 1.7 million immigrants along the border with Mexico during fiscal year 2021, which ended in September, revealed this Wednesday (20) the newspaper “The Washington Post”.

The arrests made by the US Border Patrol reached the highest levels on record, according to US Customs and Border Protection figures revealed by the newspaper.

Attempts to enter the country without a document began to increase as early as 2020 and soared this year, following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. More than 200,000 people were arrested in July and August alone.

According to the newspaper, the data will be officially released over the weekend.

Biden has been facing an immigration crisis at the beginning of his administration, with millions of people trying to enter the country across the border with Mexico.

The hope of immigrants from Latin America, including Brazilians, was that the new government would be less aggressive than the previous one, of former President Donald Trump, which had aggressive rhetoric and tough measures against illegal immigration.

Amidst the migration crisis, the Mexican government will, for example, once again demand visas for Brazilians. The measure aims to discourage Brazilians who try to enter the US without documents from going to the country.