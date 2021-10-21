In a balanced game, São Paulo holds Franca at the end and wins the 1st São Paulo title in its history | basketball

São Paulo is São Paulo champion for the first time in its history. In close dispute this Wednesday night, at the Morumbi gymnasium, Tricolor managed to beat Franca by 68 to 64, and closed the final series 2-1.

It is São Paulo’s first title since the club’s return to the sport, after 29 years of absence. For Claudio Mortari’s team, point guard Elinho, ex-Franca, was the highlight of the team with a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds. American pivot Tyrone had 17, Bruno Caboclo had 12 and winger Marquinhos contributed ten points.

For Franca, Georginho had an outstanding performance, also with a double-double, 26 points and 18 rebounds. Pivot wing Lucas Dias had 16 and center Lucas Mariano had 15, but Argentine Santiago Scala zeroed his score and American David Jackson converted only five points in this decisive game and the team failed to win the unprecedented four-time championship in São Paulo.

Elinho did well in defense and attack, and led São Paulo against his former team

With the end of the state, the teams are now thinking about the NBB. São Paulo will have little time to celebrate the title, as it debuts this Saturday, against champion Flamengo, at 4:10 pm, at Morumbi. The Francons begin their walk on the 26th, at 7 pm, against Bauru, in the Pressure Panel.

Point guard Elinho was the highlight of the first quarter, with nine points and three assists. He dictated the São Paulo attack, which placed an advantage of 23 to 11. The Tricolor had good offensive volume, with 75% of use in the balls of twos and 50% in the balls of threes. Right on the mark, São Paulo prevented one of Franca’s most important moves, the long-distance balls. There were six attempts and six errors.

The second quarter had a very different pace and the teams exchanged mistakes in the first two minutes, where no one managed to score a single point. The defenses stood out in the period, which ended 13 to 12 for São Paulo. On the overall scoreboard, Tricolor placed an advantage of 36 to 23.

Lucas Dias celebrates Franca's comeback in the third quarter, but São Paulo managed to react

Franca, especially Georginho, came back with a stronger defense and an accurate counterattack. Thus, the Franco shipowner scored eight points in a row. This added to a three-ball by Lucas Dias, and the visiting team touched the score: 41 to 39. At the end of the period, Georginho fell on court and hit his head after a dispute with Tyrone. Even with the player out of action, Franca remained leaning against the marker: 49-47.