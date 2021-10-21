In a fierce dispute in the preliminary rounds, Leite wins the PSDB’s vice-president of SP and Doria the support of the RN

SAO PAULO – With just over a month to go before the PSDB presidential caucuses, the climate of the dispute between governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite remains fierce, with moves to convert dissidents in the opponents’ regions and seek support in the states.

read: See what is #FACT or #FAKE in the speeches of PSDB pre-candidates in the debate

As expected, the third vice president of the São Paulo state board, Evandro Losacco, declared public support for Leite. Losacco is close to former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who is disaffected by Doria and whose allies have been working on the Leite campaign. Recently, Losacco created the movement “Fica Geraldo” in the PSDB, in an attempt to prevent the ex-governor of the toucan’s nest from leaving.

In a publication on social networks, Losacco justified his support for Leite for being, in his words, “original and root PSDB”, respecting history and having “low rejection”. This last item is read internally as a message to Doria, who experienced high rejection after leaving the city’s city hall to run for the state government in 2018.

Covid CPI: Renan highlights deliberate delay in the purchase of vaccine as the government’s most serious omission

Isolated by Doria’s group, Alckmin is expected to leave the party, but the date has yet to be set. Before that, allies of Leite appealed for the former governor to stay until the end of the caucuses. In addition to Losacco, the Gaucho has already received support from other alchemists such as former PSDB presidents from São Paulo Pedro Tobias and Antonio Carlos Pannunzio. Among the defections in the São Paulo PSDB, there is the mayor of Santo André, Paulo Serra, and Izaias Santana, from the municipality of Jacareí, in the Paraíba Valley.

“I have nothing against Doria. I see Leite as the name that has the best conditions to unite the third way and reach the second round – says Losacco, recalling that he supported the São Paulo governor in the two preliminary elections of 2016, when Doria was elected mayor and 2018, when he was elected governor.

At the end of the afternoon, Leite also received the support of the PSDB Youth, which is led by Júlio Jereissati, niece of senator Tasso (PSDB-CE), godfather of the gaucho’s candidacy.

In a counterattack, Doria had already won the support of Yeda Crusius, former governor of Rio Grande do Sul and whose political relations with Leite are strained.

Read here: FULL FINAL REPORT OF THE CPI OF COVID.

The São Paulo native, who is favorite in the dispute due to the weight of the electoral college of São Paulo, equivalent to 25% of the voters, received on Monday night the support of the directory of Rio Grande do Norte. The state joins five others (SP, DF, PA, AC and TO) that had already declared their support for São Paulo.

Leite, however, has a slight advantage in this regard and counts the endorsement of directories in eight states (RS, SC, PR, MG, BA, CE, AL and AP). The two faced each other in a debate organized by the GLOBO and Valor newspapers this Monday

The dispute remains open.