In Brazil, more expensive gasoline costs R$7.49 per liter

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released the survey carried out between October 10 and 16, 2021. most expensive gasoline in Brazil starts to cost R$ 7.49 per liter.

According to the report, the most expensive regular gasoline paid in the country was BRL 7.49 in the municipality of Bagé, state of Rio Grande do Sul. In the same survey, it was identified that the lowest price is BRL 5. 29 in the municipality of Cotia, in São Paulo.

Most expensive gasoline in Brazil

Only in 2021, the price of gasoline had 62% increase. According to Petrobras, the readjustments are the result of the variation in the dollar price and the high demand for the products in the international market.

Petrobras’ last increase was on October 9, 2021, from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 for distributors. According to the company, the increase was after almost 60 days of stability in values.

In addition to the state of Rio Grande do Sul, other locations had fuel above R$ 7.00, check:

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 7.39;

Acre: R$7.30;

Minas Gerais: BRL 7.17;

Piauí: BRL 7.15;

Mato Grosso: BRL 7.04.

The survey also pointed out the advance in the prices of a liter of ethanol (0.9%) and diesel (0.3%), compared to the previous week.

Increase in cooking gas

Another big villain in the Brazilian’s pocket has been cooking gas. Product readjustments have already reached almost 50% increase in 2021.

According to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, the average price of cooking gas already reaches R$ 100 in Brazil.

One of the factors responsible for the increases that the item has been earning is the high propane demand, which is the main raw material of the product, and rose almost 100% in the large producers of the material.