In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Teresa freaks out when she sees Isabel become engaged to Gastão: ‘Cursed’ · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will be disappointed when Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) chooses to marry Gastão (Daniel Torres) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Dom Pedro 2°’s wife (Selton Mello) will blame Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) for the princess’ decision. “Damn, damn you,” the monarch will mutter in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Leticia Sabatella’s character is rooting for Augusto (Gil Coelho) to win her eldest daughter’s heart. In addition to considering him more suited to becoming a member of the royal family, the empress does not like the idea of ​​the candidate nominated by the Countess of Barral getting the better of him.

The heir to the throne will announce her verdict on stage that will to air from next Monday (25) . “Whoever I chose would accompany me, for a lifetime, not just as the empress I will be, but as a woman, as the mother and grandmother I hope to be someday. Surely that man is Gaston of Orleans , the Count D’Eu”, will say the young woman.

Teresa will be shaken and won’t hide her displeasure: “All I have to say is that you disappointed me a lot.” Furious, she will go upstairs with Celestina (Bel Kutner) and curse nonstop. The baroness will ask her mistress to calm down, but she won’t be able to contain her.

“It wasn’t Isabel who made that choice, it was her, the countess! In everything that happens in this house, in all the decisions that are made in this family, she has her finger! It’s her will that commands!” .

Later, Luísa will hear a few good things from her rival. The governess will be accused of having ruined the empress’s life and will be thrown out of Quinta da Boa Vista by the monarch, who will use all her authority to impose herself.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

