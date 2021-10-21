In one year, gasoline imports by Petrobras soar 950% and diesel, 548% – Economy

RIO – At the center of the clash between the Petrobras and a group of distributors are 4 billion liters of derivatives Petroleum, especially from diesel oil it’s from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas. The imported volume was a record in August, the latest statistic released by National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

There was never so much recourse to other countries to gain access to fuel as in that month, precisely at the time of high oil and derivatives on the international market. The import cost the Parents $1.8 billion in August. In the sum of the first eight months of the year, US$ 9 billion were spent to buy 23.5 million liters. Much of this bill falls on Petrobras, the main fuel importer.

Earlier this month, the State oil company has warned distributors that it will not supply a portion of their supply orders in Gasoline and diesel oil with delivery scheduled for November. To meet the demand at the service stations, distributors will have to import on their own.

The state-owned company has always played the role of an importer because its production was never enough to cover all Brazilian demand. The cost used to be passed on to its customers, the distributors. Now, however, the company is under political and consumer pressure. Truck drivers, for example, threaten to stop the country on strike because of the price of diesel. The solution found by the state-owned company was to reduce costs, cutting imports.

By the accounts of the president of Vibra (former BR Distribuidora), Wilson Ferreira Junior, gasoline and diesel are about 10% cheaper in Brazil than abroad. THE Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) estimates an average lag of 17%. Petrobras, on the other hand, argues that it maintains its values ​​in line with those of the external market, although it avoids immediately passing on situational market fluctuations.

Resumption of consumption

Meanwhile, consumption continues to rise. Imports jumped 27% in the year, up to August, compared to the first eight months of 2020. Spending rose 63.9% because, in addition to the volume having grown, the price of derivatives and exchange rose, all involved in the formation of prices in Brazil. The barrel of oil began 2020 at around US$50, reached US$70 in August and is now around US$80.

The purchase of LPG grew the most, by 34% from January to August, compared to the same month in 2020. 611 million liters were imported (at US$ 197 million) in the month, and 3 billion liters in the year ( to US$838.1 million). Diesel, on the other hand, required the most financial effort. The country, and especially Petrobras, this year spent US$ 4.25 billion on the purchase of 1.6 billion liters of fuel, 50% more than in the eight months of last year.

Petrobras argues that it was forced to resort more to the foreign market this year because its refineries went into maintenance. “Imports in the period from January to August 2021 were higher than the same period last year, aiming to compensate for this reduction in production,” he said, through his press office.

Refining bottleneck

According to the ANP, the company used 74% of the capacity of its refineries this year. But the state-owned company says that the utilization factor has already jumped to 90% in October, a high level that had not been reached since 2015.

O Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep) published a study analyzing Petrobras’ production profile this year and, finally, defending the installation of new refining parks in the country to meet the demand currently covered by imports.

According to estimates, the state-owned company’s maximum diesel oil production capacity would be 850,000 barrels per day (bpd). In August, Petrobras produced 734.4 thousand bpd (80% of capacity). During this period, only the repair and the Lubnor produced their full diesel capacity. This means that the company stopped producing 116,000 bpd of diesel, which had to be imported.