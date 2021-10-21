In protest of salary delays, Botafogo players make the law of silence and do not rule out other measures

O Botafogo is with back wages and unfulfilled agreements. The revelation was made by the players, in a letter sent to the board and the website “GE”, which published on Thursday.

Read below:

“Due to unfulfilled agreements and salary delays, we, athletes and coaching staff, communicated that we will not grant interviews until a definitive solution is reached. We await a solution from the board on what happened and we do not rule out other measures until the weekend.

The Botafogo institution and its Glorious fans, our gratitude for all the support they have given us. Our commitment and maximum dedication will always be for you.

Botafogo Cast.”

Players will not hold press conferences or exclusive interviews until the situation normalizes. The board has not yet commented.

Botafogo has an agreement with Justice it’s the union clubs to block funds for the payment of salaries. However, it needs to collect enough money to do so.

According to “GE”, the payments of image rights and the difference of those who earn more than 60 minimum wages were suspended, because there is no money available. The monthly pending is close to R$ 1 million. In addition, there are delays in taxes and charges, such as FGTS.