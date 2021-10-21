In the Ressacada, Cruzeiro meets the tormentor of the worst defeat in Series B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro lost 3-0 to Avaí, at Mineirão, in the first round of the Brazilian Nationals

Cruzeiro returns to the field this Friday (22) for the 31st round of Série B, precisely against the tormentor of the worst defeat of the team in the competition this season, Avaí. In the 12th round, the celestial team lost to Santa Catarina by 3-0, in the middle of Mineirão, after three ‘fatal’ counterattacks. Marcos Serrato (twice) and Renato scored the visitors’ goals.

At that time of the competition, Avaí grew in the table, reaching the sixth game of unbeaten streak and jumping to fourth position, the same place it currently occupies. The triumph over Cruzeiro was Avaí’s most elastic victory in the Brazilian Championship so far.

On the heavenly side, the defeat for the team from Santa Catarina extended the team’s sequence of six games without a win, contributing to the dismissal of coach Mozart, announced three rounds later.

Now, the reunion between the two teams is worth a lot for both sides. Avaí wants to recover from the loss to Confiança, in the last round, and thus continue fighting for access to Serie A. Coach Claudinei Oliveira’s team is currently fourth, with 50 points.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, to continue with chances of returning to the elite of football, needs to win all their next eight games and hope that the teams at the top of the table reduce their respective performances. In this sense, defeating a G-4 competitor, such as Avaí, becomes indispensable.

Last breath

If they don’t score against Avaí, the Luxembourg team could add a maximum of 60 points until the end of Serie B. Since 2006, when the tournament won its current format, only two teams have gained access with this score: Figueirense, in 2013 and Goiás in 2018. In 2007, Vitória rose with 59 points, the lowest mark to date.

But despite the complicated scenario, defender Ramon still believes in Fox’s access. “There is a small chance and that’s what we cling to, so that we can get ahead with chances of still fighting for the final goal [o acesso à Série A]”.

Ramon also designed a difficult game against Avaí, but highlighted the evolution of the celestial team in the decisive straight of the Brazilian.

“Another difficult game, from a team that is fighting for access. We have been playing good games, we only had the game against CSA and the first half against Vasco, which was much lower than what the professor has been giving us. And we knew how to look at the mistakes we were making and try to get it right as much as possible,” he added.