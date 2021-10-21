In the worst-case scenario, the dollar reaches R$5.92 in 2022 and GDP is stagnant, says IFI

Investors are very uncertain about the direction of the Brazilian stock exchange in this final stretch of 2021, some say that the traditional year-end rally may not take place, further accentuating the decorrelation of the Ibovespa (IBOV) with major global markets. And what can you expect from Brazil in 2022?

The pessimistic scenario considered by the Independent Tax Institution (IFI) predicts, in case of energy rationing motivated by the water crisis, that the growth of the GDP in 2022 it will be only 0.1%.

According to the independent body linked to the Senate in a report, the pressure caused by inflation about monetary policy can raise the exchange rate, with the dollar reaching R$5.92 next year.

The US currency was traded at BRL 5.55 this Wednesday (20).

One of the main factors that has driven investors away from the country is the increased perception of a hole in the spending ceiling and deterioration in the fiscal framework, with the Brazil Aid proposed by Planalto extrapolating public accounts.

According to sources, the new program will maintain its budget of BRL 34.7 billion planned for next year. However, the aid will be boosted by R$ 50 billion: part will be paid within the spending ceiling and part outside. As it has a limited duration, this expense does not need compensation under the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

The IFI considers that in the base scenario that the risk of non-compliance with the spending ceiling becomes high in 2026, anticipating by one year the projection made in the June scenario review.