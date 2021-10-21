Inflation is almost double that registered in the 1st year of Guedes – News

According to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), inflation from January to September 2021 is already 6.90%, almost double that registered during the whole year of 2019, the first of Paulo Guedes as Minister of Economy, which was 4.31%. The index accumulated in the last 12 months is already 10.25%. The number is the highest since February 2016 (10.36%). The data are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In September of this year, the IPCA broke a monthly high, rising by 1.16%. This is the biggest increase for the month in 27 years (since 1994), when the index was 1.53%. The highest previous value in a single month was registered in March 2015: 1.32%. In September 2020, the monthly variation had been 0.64%.

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, eight were up in September. The biggest impact (0.41 percentage point) occurred in housing, driven especially by the increase in electricity tariffs. Then came the item transport (0.38 percentage point), with accelerated growth due to the rise in the price of fuel and airline tickets. In the accumulated result for this year until September, the price of gasoline has already increased 39.6% in the country and the gas canister, 34.67%. Then comes the food and beverage group, which also had a significant increase (0.21 percentage points).

The total inflation accumulated during the period in which Guedes is in office, from January 2019 to September 2021, is 16.54%. The numbers have been growing year after year since the minister took office. In 2019, inflation was 4.31%. In 2020, it rose to 4.52%. This year, until September, the IPCA is already at 6.90%, according to data mentioned.

According to economist Newton Marques, a member of the DF’s Regional Economics Council and a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB), these increases are due, in part, to the omission of the government’s economic team. “This all started with the pandemic. Then came an increase in the price of commodities, especially in relation to demands, especially from China, for grains and iron ores. Then came the increase in the barrel of oil and the exchange devaluation due to the outflow of investments from the country. The government has done nothing, absolutely nothing. They blamed the governors and the Supreme Court. Then came another problem: the almost daily readjustment of oil products due to the increase in the barrel of oil, fully passed on to the consumer.”

According to the expert, the federal government was unable to enact economic projects in the National Congress, which further damaged the scenario. “The government ended up thinking that the reforms would be more than enough to speed up the economy, but all the reforms that the economic team wanted were not approved in Congress. Even if they had been approved, there would not be an increase as expected”, he points out.

One of the culprits for the high inflation, for Marques, is precisely the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. “He was just one of the authorities who could give an answer, no one believes anymore. The government is now unable to resolve even the issue of Auxílio Brasil. There is no economic policy and there is an omission by the Minister of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy was contacted by the R7, but declined to comment on the matter.