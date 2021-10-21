Instability: Tocantins policy has been marked by crises, revocations and resignations for over a decade | Tocantins

The removal of Mauro Carlesse (PSL) from the position of governor of Tocantins, determined by the Justice on Wednesday (20), is the newest chapter in the history of a state marked by political crises. Since 2006, governors chosen in general elections to fill this role have not finished their term.

The first term of Marcelo Miranda (MDB), between 2003 and 2006, was the last to be fully fulfilled. In 2009, when he was in his second term, Miranda ended up being impeached by the Electoral Court.

He was then replaced in the buffer term by Carlos Gaguim, who did not win reelection. The replacement was Siqueira Campos (DEM), who resigned in 2014 to try to make possible her son’s candidacy for the position, which never happened.

Siqueira Campos’ successor was Sandoval Cardoso, who ended up defeated at the polls by Marcelo Miranda. Despite returning to office, Miranda again did not finish his term and ended up being revoked for the second time in 2018. He was replaced by Mauro Carlesse in the buffer term and the politician ended up conquering the Araguaia Palace in a general election.

Now, Carlesse is out of office on suspicion of taking bribes and interfering in police investigations.

The state was created in 1988 and seven politicians have occupied the role of governor throughout history. Only four of them came to office through popular vote.

Governors chosen in direct elections

Siqueira Campos – Elections of 1988 (supplementary), 1994, 1998 and 2010.

– Elections of 1988 (supplementary), 1994, 1998 and 2010. Moses Avelino – 1990 election.

– 1990 election. Marcelo Miranda – Elections of 2002, 2006 and 2014.

– Elections of 2002, 2006 and 2014. Mauro Carlesse – 2018 elections (supplementary and general).

Governors who took over without direct election

Raimundo Boi – He was deputy governor and took office on April 4, 1998 after Siqueira Campos’ first resignation, he stayed until the end of the year.

– He was deputy governor and took office on April 4, 1998 after Siqueira Campos’ first resignation, he stayed until the end of the year. Carlos Gaguim – He was president of the Legislative Assembly and took office on September 9, 2009 after the first impeachment of Marcelo Miranda.

– He was president of the Legislative Assembly and took office on September 9, 2009 after the first impeachment of Marcelo Miranda. Sandoval Cardoso – He was president of the Legislative Assembly and took office on May 4, 2014 after the second resignation of Siqueira Campos, he stayed until the end of the year.

– He was president of the Legislative Assembly and took office on May 4, 2014 after the second resignation of Siqueira Campos, he stayed until the end of the year. Mauro Carlesse – Before being elected, he took office on an interim basis on April 19, 2018 after the second removal of Marcelo Miranda.