Intel and Samsung Want to Produce Apple Chips for Macs – MacMagazine

on the day of the event “Unleashed” gives apple, the CEO gives Intel, Pat Gelsinger, said that although Apple is now investing in its own chips, he still hopes that it will return to be its customer at some point — which, let’s face it, seems a very unlikely scenario.

The fact is that, according to a new report from DigiTimes, a Intel is still trying to “reconquer” Apple. According to the information, both she and the Samsung would be “struggled to win orders for processors for Macs developed in-house by Apple.” This is not the first time, however, that Intel has been willing to manufacture Apple’s ARM processors.

Currently, Apple’s only chip maker is Taiwanese TSMC and, according to some analysts, the chances of the Cupertino giant hiring new suppliers for Apple Silicon are very remote.

Intel’s stance since unveiling the M1 chip last year has been contradictory to say the least: while the company’s CEO publicly expresses his desire to have Apple back as a customer, the company continues to run marketing campaigns against Apple and Macs.

It’s worth noting that, with the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple has virtually eliminated the options for Macs with an Intel chip from its lineup — she has only the 27-inch iMac (which may be updated early next year), the Mac Pro and the next-gen Mac mini running little blue processors.

via iMore