Investors pick up the pieces and Ibovespa rises, but tension with fiscal remains By Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian stocks showed a slight reaction on Wednesday, with investors seeking bargains, attentive to news about the Brazilian government’s move to finance its social program and the risks of a possible breach of the spending ceiling, a ghost that led on the eve the main index of the B3 (SA:) to the biggest daily drop since March.

At 12:29, the pointed appreciation of 0.7%, to 111,485.52 points. The financial turnover of the session was 12 billion reais.

For market professionals, the postponement of the announcement of Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família, gave a momentary respite, given the assessment that the government understood the negative reaction of investors to the budget design it intended to implement for the program to be released before the 2022 elections.

However, “worse than a spending government is a government that is not sure where it is going. In other words, the new perception is of greater risk for investors,” the Levante Investimentos team said in a report.

For now, stock purchases considered by some to be exaggeratedly undervalued supported the Ibovespa, with emphasis on the financial sector, whose index rose by almost 3%. But most of the corporate news of the day had negative repercussions, with highlights for Vale (SA:) and Eletrobras (SA:).

HIGHLIGHTS

– IBR BRASIL RE (SA:) advanced 2.9%. The reinsurer announced the day before the appointment of Willy Jordan as its new vice president of finance and investor relations.

– SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) gained 3.35%, BRADESCO (SA:) and ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) grew 2.2% each, with investors focusing on the beginning of the sector’s third quarter balance sheet season, next week.

– B3 was up 4.55% after the company announced on Tuesday the purchase of big data company Neoway for 1.8 billion reais. BTG Pactual considered the operation as positive and that B3’s share is at an attractive level.

– VALE lost 1.5%. The miner announced the night before production of 89.4 million tonnes in the third quarter, up 0.8% over a year earlier. Jefferies cut the recommendation for the company’s ADR (NYSE:). BTG Pactual (SA:) stressed that Vale’s production should remain under pressure in the fourth quarter “but we continue to see value in the company and we maintain our purchase rating”.

– ELETROBRAS GNP (SA:) fell 2.3%, reversing the positive opening, after approval on the eve of the company’s privatization model. In a statement, Credit Suisse considered the news positive and reiterated that it considered the company’s privatization possible in the first half of 2022.

– CARREFOUR BRASIL (SA:) had a 1.6% retraction. The group announced on Tuesday night that it had a 14% increase in gross sales of its cash and carry operation, but 8% retreat in the division that brings together markets and hypermarkets. “We expect short-term results to remain challenging for retail… As a result, we’re hoping for a better entry point on paper,” XP said in a note to customers.