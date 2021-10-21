iPhone Maker Unveils Its First Electric Cars

Known for being the iPhone maker, Foxconn unveiled its first three prototype electric vehicles on Monday, highlighting ambitious plans to diversify its footprint beyond building consumer electronics for Apple and other technology companies.

The vehicles – an SUV, a sedan and a bus – were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor Co Ltd.

Image: REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

Foxtron Vice President Tso Chi-sen told reporters he expects the electric vehicles to be worth a trillion Taiwanese dollars to Foxconn in five years – an equivalent to about $35 billion.

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer aims to become a major player in the global electric vehicle market, while recognizing that it is just a newcomer to the automotive industry.

Image: REUTERS

The company first mentioned its ambitions to make electric vehicles in November 2019 and moved relatively quickly, announcing deals this year to build cars with US startup Fisker and Thailand energy group PTT.

“Hon Hai is ready, it’s not the new kid in town anymore,” Foxconn president Liu Young-way said at the event scheduled to mark the birthday of the company’s billionaire founder, Terry Gou, who drove the sedan to the stage to the sound of “Happy Birthday”.

The sedan, which was developed in conjunction with Italian design firm Pininfarina, will be sold by an unspecified automaker outside Taiwan in the coming years, while the SUV will be sold under one of Yulon’s brands and is scheduled to hit the market in Taiwan. in 2023.

The bus, which will bear a Foxtron emblem, will begin to circulate in several cities in southern Taiwan next year in partnership with a local transport service provider.

“So far, Foxconn has made very good progress,” said Kylie Huang, a technology analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Foxconn has also set a goal of providing components or services for 10% of the world’s electric vehicles between 2025 and 2027.

This month, she bought a factory from American startup Lordstown Motors to make electric cars. In August, it bought a chip factory in Taiwan with the aim of meeting future demand for automotive chips.

The successful push by third-party automakers into the automotive industry has the potential to bring in a host of new entrants and undermine traditional automakers’ business models. This year, Chinese automaker Geely also outlined plans to become a major third-party manufacturer.

Industry watchers are currently looking for clues as to which companies might build Apple’s electric car. While sources have previously said the tech giant wants to release a car by 2024, Apple hasn’t revealed any specific plans.

