IPVA will become more expensive in SP in 2022; understand the reasons | Economy

IPVA calendar in São Paulo to be released in the coming weeks

The Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) in the state of São Paulo will weigh more in the taxpayer’s pocket in 2022. The increase in vehicle prices in 2021 will cause the Treasury Department to readjust the value of the tax compared to the previous year.

According to the Economic Research Institute Foundation (FIPE), responsible for supporting the IPVA values ​​in São Paulo, vehicle prices rose 24.9% between October 2020 and September this year. Only used cars, the average readjustment was above 30%.

If you have a car worth R$30,000, the 2022 IPVA will be R$1,200. For R$50,000 vehicles, the tax will be R$2,000 next year.

However, there is still a possibility that there will not be a readjustment as high as expected. The Finance Department informed that it asked FIPE to carry out a study on vehicle pricing. The information, in some cases, may point to lower values ​​than those valid recently.

The folder also informed that it is preparing the 2022 IPVA payment schedule and should disclose the dates in the coming weeks. Payment can be made in cash at a discount or divided into three installments in January, February and March.