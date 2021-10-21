Iran’s Hulk smashes cow bone with punch and challenges British bodybuilder; watch video – Play

Known as Iran Hulk, bodybuilder Sajad Gharibi posted video where breaks a cow bone in half with one punch. The action was a challenge to British actor and bodybuilder model Martyn Ford on Tuesday (19).

“Let’s fight, sign the contract! The Hulk is ready. I’m ready, pretty boy,” teased the Iranian on Instagram.

SEE THE CHALLENGE VIDEO:

In the caption, Hulk from Iran still profiles Martyn and says, “Haters will say it’s photoshop. This is real-life Hulk, not a fake Hollywood cute boy.”

After breaking the animal’s bone, he shows the remains up close and also films wounds on your hand. This was the second time Sajad had challenged Ford.

martyn ford answers

In response to the challenge of the Hulk of Iran, this Wednesday (20) Martyn Ford published video mocking the challenge of Sajad. With fillings on the body, he makes gestures, says he is the Iranian hulk and crushes a plastic cup.

In the image, he still mimics the moment when the “opponent” shows injuries after breaking the cow’s bone, pouring ketchup into his hand.

“If he passes a medical exam, I will definitely play the game. However, I need confirmation that he has a sane mind, because everything he has sent me and done in the last week makes me question your mental state”, commented Ford.

Iran’s Hulk wasted no time in reprising the satire, challenging the Brit again: “Ok cute boy, make videos like that. Soon it will be my turn to laugh in the ring.”