IRB (IRBR3) records net income of R$84.8 million in August 2021

IRB (Photo: Disclosure)

SÃO PAULO – The IRB (IRBR3) recorded net income of R$ 84.8 million in August 2021.

According to the company, the performance was impacted by the positive one-off effect (non-recurring effect) of R$ 129.4 million resulting from the registration of the winning of a lawsuit related to PIS/PASEP.

In the year to August, the IRB recorded a negative result of R$ 168.9 million, a reduction of 77% compared to losses in the same period in 2020 of R$ 734.0 million.

Premiums issued by the IRB in August totaled R$750.5 million, a 7.6% growth compared to August 2020, with R$454.7 million in Brazil and R$295.8 million abroad. The premium issued in Brazil grew 27.2% compared to August 2020, while abroad there was a reduction of 13.0%.

In the first eight months of 2021, the written premium of BRL 6.008 billion decreased by 11.4%, compared to the same period in 2020, with BRL 3.673 billion in Brazil (+7.5%) and BRL 2.334 million abroad (-30.6%).

The claim expense in August was R$ 533.7 million, 10.1% lower than in August 2020.

The loss ratio accumulated in 2021 was 87.2%, equivalent to a claim expense of R$ 3.699 billion, an improvement of 16.5 percentage points compared to the first eight months of last year.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related