Is Bolsonaro genocidal? Senator explains removal of crime from Covid’s CPI report





Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), alternate member of Covid’s CPI, defended on Wednesday 20 the removal of the crimes of genocide and murder from the charges against President Jair Bolsonaro in the commission’s final report.

In an interview with Direto da Editora, news bulletin on the channel capital letter on YouTube, the congressman explained the reasons that led the majority of CPI members to back down.

According to Carvalho, the crimes that were attributed to Bolsonaro are more consistent than the two that were removed from the text of rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

Instead of murder and genocide, according to the CPI, the president committed crimes against humanity and an epidemic that resulted in death.

“In the case of the genocide, it was necessary to have more elements for us to arrive at proof of the crime. As for crimes against humanity, we have enough elements, since it was framed in the modalities of extermination, persecution and other inhumane acts, which can give from 30 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment. These are crimes as serious as genocide,” the senator told capital letter.

‘Technically, to link murder to a person you need to have direct action. In this case, the crime of epidemics resulting in death is more robust in relation to the president’s role, as he worked to expand the contagion and materialize the thesis he built on herd immunity,” he added. “He said it was a flu, crowded, defended the use of ineffective medications. It has robust material about it. He is an avowed defendant in this matter, as he promoted the epidemic and caused death”.

For Carvalho, the replacement allowed the typification to become “precise and robust” and will contribute so that, whoever analyzes the document, “can take advantage of the work done by the CPI”.

In the conversation, the commission member also indicated that, until voting day, the report could gain some additions.

Watch the program in full:

