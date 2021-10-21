‘It can’t be normal to have a duty and to sleep peacefully’, says Denílson about Belo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Denilson and beautiful

The fight between commentator Denilson and singer Belo is far from over. On Tuesday (19), the former player participated in the podcast “Flow Sport Club” and vented about the way Belo deals with the unpaid debt.

Denílson charges singer Belo a debt of approximately R$ 5 million, from when the former player was manager of the band Soweto and Belo decided to leave the post of vocalist to pursue a solo career.

“The artist’s story is surreal. It’s one that you look at and say: ‘It’s not normal.’ It can’t be normal for a guy to owe you and sleep peacefully. I grabbed a coffee today, pulled out my wallet, I was out of money. . The aunt said it was R$6.50. I said: ‘All this coffee with milk?’



In 2004 the court ordered Belo to pay the debt, a kind of agreement was evaluated, but Denilson guarantees that he did not receive the money. “I still haven’t seen anything [do dinheiro]. And we’re talking about ‘picanhas with fresh fats’. The guy lives a normal life, he’s out there and he’s beautiful to him. I think there are people who have this profile, of thinking that right is wrong. And we live in a world where you do that and it’s okay. But it is not. It is not alright. It’s all wrong,” he lamented.

About the agreement to retain the box office values ​​of Belo’s shows, Denilson stated that he is not receiving it and the court official will continue knocking on the door of the singer and influencer Gracyanne Barbosa’s house. “So, the guy owes me, he hasn’t paid me yet. We tried to make a deal now. For his part, they announced that he had made the deal and that he was paying, that everything is fine, he was going to stop with the pledges on the show. for a** none! He sang, the stuff will sing at the door too, the bailiff will arrive. The ‘stuff is crazy'”, he added.





