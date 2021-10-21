It is now possible to test Android apps on Windows 11

This Wednesday (20), Windows 11 starts to be tested for compatibility with applications built for Android. Mobile programs can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store, from the Amazon Appstore Preview, but only on computers registered in the Beta channel of the Windows Insider testing program.

For the first time, 50 apps will be available for download from the native store — including games, everyday tools, and children’s programs like Khan Academy Kids. It is not necessary to have an ARM processor to run the applications, so AMD and Intel CPUs are also supported.

Android apps need to be installed from the Amazon AppStore, but the catalog is still small (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

According to Microsoft, the integration with Android and Windows applications is very close. The clipboard is only one on the computer, so users can bring things from common programs to adapted apps (and vice versa) with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V without any compromises; notifications are also shared, so they can be consulted directly in the Notification Center.

Compared to the Play Store catalog, the selection of Windows 11 apps is still pretty small — in the Google Store, there are over 3 million choices. Even the Amazon Appstore itself has an advantage, as it has more than 460,000 apps.

App catalog is still lean

In the platform’s official documentation, MS clarified that the initial app catalog would be hand-picked by it and Amazon, probably because of support issues with Windows requirements. One of the requirements to gain support in the operating system is to have windows that can be adjusted in real time and, of course, to have mouse and keyboard support.

Interestingly, it was the users of the Beta channel who got the news first, but the news will soon reach the Dev distribution audience, Microsoft said. At this first moment, the computer needs to be configured as a US machine and also requires the Amazon account to be US.

Support for Android apps on Windows 11 is not yet expected to roll out to the general public, but considering that the functionality is in the hands of users of the Beta channel, it shouldn’t take more than a few months before everyone can check it out. What’s more, we just have to wait for more news and hope that the tests go well.

