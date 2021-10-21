It is to act quickly: if it progresses, rheumatoid arthritis even affects cognition – 10/21/2021

If you start to feel sore joints or if, for example, you notice your hands totally stiff when you wake up, a feeling that can often last for almost an hour, it is better to run.

Yes, run for real, preferably after an appointment with a rheumatologist. Because if it is confirmed that it is a case of rheumatoid arthritis, which this specialist will be able to say, you will have little time to take action, that is, start treatment. Ideally, it should start before 90 days.

The medication – which, by the way, is offered by the SUS -, when started within this gap of opportunity, stops the advance of this disease which, as its name implies, causes inflammation in the joints, especially in those of the hands and feet, although there are also people who notice large joints, such as those in the knees and shoulders, being affected right away.

If, however, nothing is done in this brief period of about three months after the onset of symptoms – which, to complicate matters, can be subtle and nonspecific, such as feeling a lot of fatigue – the body may become deformed. To the point that, after five or ten years of evolution of the problem, the hands appear to be closed claws, with the fingers completely twisted over each other and hardened, making simple everyday tasks impossible. Not to mention the pain.

“Don’t think that a condition like this is rare”, warns rheumatologist Dawton Torigoe, who is a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo and a doctor at HCor (Hospital do Coração), also in São Paulo. “Unfortunately, many, many cases arrive at the clinic already in this state, because they ignored the first signs.”

Note that we are not talking about very old people, as some imagine – rheumatoid arthritis tends to surprise especially those in their 40s and 50s, more women than men.

We are not talking about a few people either. In the United States, an estimated 0.5% of the population has rheumatoid arthritis. Around here, where there is no accurate data, it is estimated that there are between 600,000 and 800,000 patients with the disease — 50,000 in the city of São Paulo alone.

And the deformation, while painful and crippling, is just the most visible part of this whole story. The ravages of rheumatoid arthritis go far beyond this. A recent work, conducted by Professor Torigoe himself and colleagues, demonstrates that, in individuals with severe conditions, there is an important cognitive loss.

“Nobody can explain for sure why the cognitive deficit happens”, says the rheumatologist. “Probably, the inflammatory process in this form of arthritis would damage brain neurons, leading to loss of reasoning, memory and abstraction abilities.”

The good news is that if you do the right thing within those three months, someone who has been diagnosed with mild rheumatoid arthritis will go ahead normally, with no sprained hands or other deformities, pain, cognitive losses, or anything. This time, yes, it is indeed for everyone to come out defending early treatment. There is plenty of reason. And, of course, scientific proof

why does the disease happen

“Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune problem, that is, in which the antibodies start to attack the body itself”, says Professor Torigoe. But why would they start brooding over their joints after some forty years of peaceful coexistence?

“First, let’s remember that not just anyone has rheumatoid arthritis,” says the doctor. “There is a genetic component behind it.” By the way, be aware: cases in the family light up the yellow light.

If 0.5% to 1% of people have the disease in the general population, the prevalence rises to 5% among those who have a sibling with the problem and to 30% if that sibling is an identical twin.

Therefore, genes play their part. “But you see, they’re not everything,” notes the rheumatologist. “It takes some trigger to kick-start this genetic predisposition.” One of them, notorious, is the cigarette. Those who smoked or those who still smoke are at much higher risk for rheumatoid arthritis. Air pollution may cause the same harm.

According to Dawton Torigoe, there are studies showing that, among native peoples of Africa who did not have rheumatoid arthritis in the past, the disease appears in parallel with urbanization, with the smog of industries.

What makes smoking

The proteins in our body are made of chains, whose links are amino acid molecules. Well then, cigarette smoke—as well as probably pollution—promotes the exchange of one of these amino acids. If you want to know the details, drop an arginine and put in its place a citrulline. For what!

Now citrullinated, as doctors say, the proteins become a nasty target for the immune system. It soon starts attacking, producing more and more antibodies to it. And it triggers a cascade of inflammatory substances.

other triggers

A mouth with inflamed gums and dental problems is another trigger for rheumatoid arthritis. As well as some viruses, especially those that attack the intestine, and obesity, which is more inflammatory in nature.

In the intimacy of our body’s proteins, however, it’s always the same thing: all of this leads to subtle changes in amino acids that, over time, fuel the immune system’s mistaken reaction.

In fact, what is observed around the world is that rheumatoid arthritis also tends to be more frequent in people of lower socioeconomic status. One hypothesis is that they, perhaps, have less access to dentists, smoke more, catch more viruses.

It is worth noting that, in Brazil, this is especially worrying. Not that the treatment is expensive — for most cases, it costs an average of around 50 reais a month, close to that of other serious illnesses. But because they are individuals who depend more on the public network, which lacks rheumatologists.

well before the symptoms

The process of formation of antibodies, say, is triggered up to fifteen years before the appearance of any symptoms. One study once examined blood samples from Americans with rheumatoid arthritis that had been taken at the time they had enlisted as soldiers in the army. And they found there two antibodies associated with the disease — one against that citrulline and another known as rheumatoid factor.

What scientists do know is that weeks or days before the first symptoms, as if out of nowhere, these antibodies peak, as if they had spent all that time engineering an attack that targets the joints preferentially…

Serious effects throughout the body

We find joints, let’s say, all over our body. “Regardless of that, rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic disease, like any autoimmune problem”, explains Professor Torigoe, who once again uses fatigue as an example. “You don’t feel tired at all. You just can’t get out of bed in the morning, and if you walk to the corner, you want to go back to sleep.”

Another example? “The risk of a person with rheumatoid arthritis having a heart attack is 50% higher than that of someone who does not have this disease”, says the rheumatologist. It makes sense: the inflammatory process intensifies atherosclerosis. Stroke, therefore, is another threat.

Anxiety and Depression

The work of Professor Dawton Torigoe also showed that patients with rheumatoid arthritis also have many more pictures of these mental disorders. I wondered if it wasn’t because they felt pain or even saw themselves deformed.

“Could be an explanation,” he agrees. “But when you compare it to patients with osteoarthritis, which is another rheumatologic disease capable of causing a lot of pain and limitations, patients with rheumatoid arthritis still have more depression and anxiety,” he says. The speculation is that it may be more of an effect of the tremendous inflammation it triggers, reaching the central nervous system.

the diagnosis

Examination of the joints, performed by the rheumatologist during the consultation, can strongly raise suspicion. But, of course, the doctor also looks for other clues. “If it was lupus inflaming the joints, it would probably be in a much younger woman. And, if it was osteoarthritis, a much older patient”, exemplifies Torigoe. Are you a smoker? Do you have relatives with the disease? Everything counts in the investigation.

Tests to catch that pair of antibodies also help—they don’t confirm at all if the result is positive, but they increase the likelihood that this is the disease. But the challenge is precisely this: make the diagnosis. And in time.

The treatment

“We are very familiar with the mechanisms of rheumatoid arthritis, and when we find that to be the case, we have a remedy, say, for every cell that becomes a target,” says Dawton Torigoe. “But we always start with immunosuppressants.”

Today, while these drugs increase the risk of other infections, they are no longer a nightmare. Patients feel good, thank you. And there is remission of the disease in almost 100% of cases when — it bears repeating and repeating — they are used early.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine? “They are the first option for lupus”, answers the professor. “Today, in rheumatoid arthritis itself, they are little used.” But, yes, here it is worth talking about early treatment.