It seems that there are a lot of people wanting to wipe the R$ 220 Apple cloth

During the launch of the new MacBooks Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, Apple also announced the arrival of a very peculiar item: a cloth for you to clean your gadgets, costing R$ 220. Well, the idea may be crazy, but it seems that sales were good enough to put the product delivery forecast for the end of November this year.

Named “Polishing Cloth” and very high price, Apple’s cloth claims to be “made with soft and non-abrasive material”. The purpose of this product is to efficiently clean a company’s own screen, including nano-texture glass. This material is used in the not-so-cheap Pro Display XDR, in a special variant of the monitor that costs R$ 54,000 – not taking into account the table stand, which costs another R$ 9,000.

The price of R$220 for the cloth may be a very strong reason for you to choose another similar type of product, as soft as it is and yet to safely clean the most fragile of gadgets, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem for those who are really looking for this one. item, as its delivery time has increased.

Deadline for delivering Apple cloth has increased (a lot)

On the last Monday (18), the day of the launch of this cloth, the deadline for delivery was set for sometime between the 10th and 18th of November. Now, a day later, the time needed to get the product to your home is already scheduled between four and five weeks.

Putting it at the tip of the pencil, the shipping can be completed with the cloth arriving until the 23rd of November, almost closing the month and already entering December. This longer term is also present in the purchase made within the Apple Store in the United States and we do not have a shortage of fabric, as there is in the chip market, which suggests that sales were good indeed – even with a high price.

