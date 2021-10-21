Italian study: only very elderly or vaccinated patients die from covid

Covid-19 vaccine – Credit: © Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

People vaccinated against covid-19 are unlikely to die from the disease unless they are very old and are already seriously ill before catching it, a study from Italy showed on Wednesday (20).

The survey, by the National Institute of Health (ISS), present in a routine report on deaths from covid-19, reveals that the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated is 85 years and that they had, on average, five diseases preexisting

The average age of people who died without being vaccinated was 78 years with four preexisting illnesses.

It was found that cases of heart problems, dementia and cancer were found to have a higher incidence in the sample of deaths among vaccinees.

The analysis, carried out between February 1st and October 15th of this year, studied the medical records of 671 deaths by covid-19 among unvaccinated people and 171 among fully vaccinated people.

There were 38.09 thousand deaths from the disease in Italy during the period analyzed.

Of this total, 33,62 thousand were unvaccinated, 2,13 thousand people who only received one dose of vaccine or were infected shortly after the inoculation, therefore before the appearance of antibodies, and 1,44 thousand people who were fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the country reached the goal of fully vaccinating 80% of its population over the age of 12, a goal the government had set to provide a considerable degree of protection from the virus.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news