Itapemirim announces flights at Congonhas Airport, see when and where

Airbus A320 – Image: Itapemirim





As we had seen in August here at AEROIN, the new Brazilian airline Itapemirim was showing signs that it was preparing to launch flights at the central airport in São Paulo, Congonhas, since its operations have always been from Guarulhos International Airport.

Now, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos officially announces today that it will have flights at the country’s busiest airport as of November 16th. Entering the terminal in São Paulo is, according to the company, an important milestone for its consolidation in the Brazilian air market.

ITA’s first flight in Congonhas will go to Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, with connections from this airport to other destinations already operated by the airline. But the company informs that, soon, it will also fly to other destinations from Congonhas.

Tickets for flights to Congonhas are already available on the company’s website and on partner travel agencies.

Itapemirim will operate 12 daily slots (six landings and six takeoffs). At this first moment, only one return flight will be available for sale. The remaining stretches, times and start of operations will be announced in the coming weeks.





Flight 5610 will take off from Congonhas at 7:00 am, arriving at Galeão airport at 8:00 am. On the way back, flight 5657 departs Rio de Janeiro at 8:00 pm, with scheduled landing in Congonhas at 9:00 pm. The operation will be carried out with the company’s Airbus A320 aircraft, capable of carrying up to 162 passengers.

“The entry into Congonhas marks the consolidation of ITA in the national market, offering a differentiated service to passengers. We will start with 12 slots, but we have plans to expand our operations in the coming seasons. Having flights in Congonhas in a sustainable way shows the operational capacity of ITA, which already has a robust operation in the 13 destinations where it operates”, says the executive director of the company, Adalberto Bogsan.

Itapemirim performed its inaugural flight on June 29 and currently has six Airbus A320 model aircraft. By the end of this year, the company predicts that new aircraft will be incorporated into the fleet, allowing for an increase in the frequency of flights and new destinations.

The company operates regular flights in São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Fortaleza (CE), Florianópolis (SC), Maceió (AL), Natal (RN), Rio de Janeiro -Galeão (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Porto Seguro (BA), Recife (PE) and Salvador (BA).

Information about Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos



