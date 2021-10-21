Ivete Sangalo becomes a phenomenon at Globo and exposes the failure of Tiago Leifert and André Marques

Ivete Sangalo surprised in charge of The Masked Singer Brazil. With the musical reality, which became a phenomenon at the end of the night of the Globe, she overtook James Leifert and André Marques, which had less audience.

The masked show presented by Ivete reached 20.7 points in the final episode of Season 1, this Tuesday (19). Data are consolidated from Greater São Paulo.

Displaced colleagues at Globo

On the overall average of the nine episodes aired, The Masked Singer scored 19.4 points. With this performance, the program surpassed The Voice Brasil and No Limite, realities of JB Oliveira’s nucleus, Boninho. The attraction of the masked, it is worth remembering, is a TV Globo and Endemol Shine Brasil co-production and is not Boninho’s responsibility.

The 9th season of The Voice Brasil, last year, scored only 16.1 points in the overall average of the 20 episodes in which it was aired. No Limite, led by André Marques, closed the season with an overall average of 17.5 points in its 11 episodes. The comparison exposes the failure of the two attractions.

A success on Globo’s nights, The Masked Singer will have a 2nd season in January, but in a new day and time.

Ivete Sangalo takes stock of the program

In an interview with Quem magazine, Ivete commented on the reality musical. She said she didn’t rely on other versions of the format. The singer revealed that she was invited to present the program about two years ago at a hotel in São Paulo.

“I didn’t want to rely too much on The Masked Singer presenters from other countries, because there they know who the masked one is. It was my decision not to know who the characters were. Almost two years ago, I received a visit from the Endemol group at a hotel in São Paulo and I was very happy to be remembered by them”, said.

The singer was asked about her experience as a presenter. “I am feeling very happy, comfortable and at ease. It is a winning team for the energy of each one of the team. To work, there are a set of factors. I have wonderful lighting, wonderful scenery set up in the studio. The direction of the program was fundamental for my performance”, he stated.

“I knew I would be supported by a very high-level team and directors. I accepted without thinking. ‘I’m super in’, I said. My producer, Iessi, is also involved in the production along with Endemol and TV Globo. I’m very proud of that. I discovered, with each program, a professional and emotional development that makes me very happy”, said Ivete Sangalo.