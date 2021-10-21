Jack Ma from Alibaba reappears. In Spain | Companies

Jack Ma , O co-founder of the Alibaba group , traveled to Europe for the first time since a violent crackdown by the government of China to its technology empire, according to Hong Kong media reports.

The 57-year-old billionaire is in the Spain after a stop in Hong Kong, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, owned by Alibaba.

Ma is abroad for a series of business meetings, including a tour of the agricultural industry and environmental technology in Spain, the newspaper said.

An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment on Ma’s whereabouts. The billionaire’s foundation did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Beijing began sweeping private sector reforms a year ago, demobilizing an initial public offering (IPO) planned by the Ant Group, an Alibaba affiliate also founded by Ma.

This move by Xi Jinping’s government was followed by an antitrust investigation by e-commerce giant Alibaba, for alleged abuses of its market power.

Ma, who normally maintained a prominent profile, almost disappeared from public view in the months that followed.

That terrible year for Jack Ma ended with the Ant Group’s IPO in limbo

The Communist Party’s campaign has advanced to other targets, including delivery giant Meituan and private tutoring companies. Alibaba paid a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine and pledged to reform its operations.

Alibaba shares — and China’s tech stocks more broadly — rose as investors bet the worst of the Communist government’s crackdown is over.