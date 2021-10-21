Jair Ventura is presented by Juventude with a mission to avoid descent: “I am moved by challenges” | youth

Juventude officially unveiled its new coach early this Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference, Jair Ventura was alongside president Walter Dall Zotto Jr and soccer vice president Osvaldo Pioneer. In his first words as commander of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the coach promised competitiveness, race and commitment to ensure the club’s permanence in Serie A.

– I have more than 210 Brazilian Championship games, Libertadores and other competitions. But, I can’t tell you how long to make the team look like the coach. I know I came to do the best for Youth. I don’t want the Youth with my face, but the Youth with the face of Youth. A competitive team, because competitiveness cannot be negotiated. Competitiveness, race and delivery are obligations. The moment is not for a game model, but for giving results to Juventude – said Jair.

1 of 2 Jair Ventura is introduced as the new coach of Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Jair Ventura is introduced as the new coach of Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

The negotiation between Juventude and the coach took place quickly and simply. According to Osvaldo Pioner, one contact was enough for the two parties to close an agreement and for the new professional to travel to Caxias do Sul to sign the contract. The commander’s bond will be until the end of next season. In addition, the coach listed the reasons for accepting the challenge:

– I came here with a purpose which is to help the club. I trust the people who are running this club. It appears that today it is a must to have everything up to date in football, but that is not true. However, here you find it thanks to the work of all of them. I’m challenge-driven. Is our challenge here at Juventude easy? It’s not easy. But that’s what moves me and seduces me – said the new coach alviverde.

Throughout the competition, Alviverde was known for acting in a reactive way, taking advantage of the opponent’s mistakes to reach the attacking field. Even with the change in the technical committee, Jair Ventura believes that the proposal will follow the same, but could be improved.

– There’s no way we can change. It’s been more than two-thirds of the championship. I had access to the numbers and we are the worst team in possession. We are the 17th in submissions. It’s not much, but we managed to be surgical. So, we have to keep and, of course, if it can be a little more offensive – completed the coach.