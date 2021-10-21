James inflicts punishment and pawns will be without meat for 48 hours

More punishment! The alarm sounded this morning and pedestrians gathered in the living room to find out what happened in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). Tiago Piquilo changed his swim trunks in the booth and, as a punishment, the pedestrians will be without meat for 48 hours.

Attention! It is forbidden to change any item of clothing inside the booth. For non-compliance with the rule, the whole group will be punished and you will be 48 hours without meat.

, said the message of the production read by the farmer of the week, Bil Araújo.

“That was dawn, wasn’t it?” asked Erasmus. James spoke up and stated that the punishment could have been caused by him. “I did the process that I do the entire month of putting the swim trunks in my pocket after physical therapy,” he said.

“So they saw it now, eh? And it can’t,” observed Bil. The countryman explained that he undergoes physiotherapy in the bathroom due to the procedure he performed on his penis.

I take and put [a sunga] here outside. I do physical therapy every day because of the surgery, I change my clothes and that’s it. It’s weird, they only saw each other now because I’ve been doing this since I got here

The peons grumbled at the punishment and headed to the outside area to delegate the farmer’s functions.