Jão releases a movie clip for “No Te Amo” with the right to kiss

The last few hours have been full of news and emotions for already and your fans. He released on Tuesday night (19th) the album “PIRATE“, the third of his career. The surprise was for presenting new sounds, including more danceable beats. This Wednesday (20) he released the second clip of the album. After “wildcard“, the track chosen to win a video is “Do not love you“.

The clip is set in a beachy setting, following the album’s theme. The characters face an apocalyptic environment, with asteroids falling in the sky. Everyone is trying to save their lives! However, they think the best solution is to enjoy the end of the world by enjoying it.

In some scenes, there are some hints that the most attentive will notice. We already advance one of them. On one wall, there is a poster of a live on TokTok that will happen soon!

The highlight of the clip is when Jao kisses actor Enrique Espinosa on the mouth. This is the first time he kisses in a video. Previously, he always implied a love relationship, but it was left to the imagination. This time, it was obvious.

For the first time, Jão speaks openly in his songs about being bisexual. The track “Boys and Girls” is the main example.

“No Love You”: Lyrics

(I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much love)

The empty street, wet with rain

My car seat reminds me of the back of your head

A glass of drink, burning in the throat

I was your life, now I’m a memory

From the greatest love in the whole world

We’ve seen almost everything, from one end to the other

knew how to dilate your eye

I remember the dragon on your back in my bed

They tell me “the world is in your hands”

I let it slip then

No, of course I don’t love you

But trying to forget you is already remembering us

And if I remember don’t answer me

I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much

No, of course I don’t love you

But trying to forget you is already remembering us

And if I remember don’t answer me

I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much

(I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much love)

I’ll run into you at an uninteresting party

I’ll joke about us in a way that provokes

And you will laugh at me so far away

I will condemn myself later

They tell me “the world is in your hands”

I let it slip then

No, of course I don’t love you

But trying to forget you is already remembering us

And if I remember don’t answer me

I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much

No, of course I don’t love you

But trying to forget you is already remembering us

And if I remember don’t answer me

I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much

I swear I don’t love you, I just drank too much, baby

And if I forget you, who will remember us, love?

And if I forget you, who will remember us, love?