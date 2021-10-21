Japan: By marriage, Princess Mako overcomes financial scandal and post-traumatic stress

Princess Mako of Japan will marry a commoner in a moderated ritual on Tuesday (26) after a three-year engagement plagued by scandals and media speculation that has left the emperor’s 29-year-old niece with post-traumatic stress disorder. traumatic (PTSD).

She will become an ordinary citizen after marrying Kei Komuro, a 30-year-old Japanese law graduate who lives in New York, under laws that require women in the imperial family to give up royal status to marry commoners.

The wedding on Tuesday will mainly consist of filling out paperwork and then holding a press conference.

While marrying outside royalty is not uncommon in Japan, the lack of trappings for a royal wedding is. Mako refused even the usual payment of US$1.3 million (about R$7.28 million) given to women who leave the family.

Engagement under criticism

The engagement initially acclaimed by the Japanese people soon became problematic when the tabloids reported a financial scandal involving Komuro’s mother, prompting the press to turn against him.

In the absence of clear explanations by the Imperial House Agency, which runs the family’s life, the story spread to the mainstream press, which is generally scrupulous in reporting involving the royal family.

“British royalty has been very clear when it comes to explaining things. In this case, Japanese royalty never cleared things up,” said Hideya Kawanishi, a professor at the University of Nagoya.

The Mako and Komuro saga began quietly in 2017, when the two college boyfriends announced their engagement.

“I will be happy if I can raise a warm and comfortable family, full of smiles,” Mako said at a news conference, with exchanges of loving looks that captivated the nation.

But a few months later, tabloids reported a financial dispute between Komuro’s mother and her ex-fiancé, with the man claiming that mother and son had failed to repay a debt of about US$35,000.

Komuro said the money was provided as a gift, not a loan. In 2021, he released a 24-page explanation and also said he would pay a deal.

In February 2018, the wedding was postponed until 2020, apparently to have more “preparation time”. Six months later, Komuro left the law school at Fordham University, to which he returned just three years later.

“The royal family must exist without problems related to money, economics or politics,” said Akinori Takamori, a professor at Kokugakuin University in Tokyo. “Morally, the Japanese want them to be impeccable.”

Mako’s father, Crown Prince Akishino, told a 2018 news conference that without solving the financial issue, the marriage could not take place, adding that he and his daughter “don’t talk to each other that often.”

He reluctantly relented after Mako issued a statement in November 2020 that marriage was “a necessary choice.”

“Unblessed Marriage”

Komuro returned to Japan in September as a Fordham graduate and employee of a New York law firm, but his casual ponytail hair caused a media frenzy for being considered “disrespectful.”

He visited Mako’s parents earlier this week wearing a dark suit and tie, with a clipped ponytail. Tabloids pointed out that he arrived late due to traffic jams.

After the wedding on Tuesday, Mako – who has never had a last name or a passport before – prepares to move to New York.

While their story evoked comparisons with England’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left British royalty in 2020 and moved to the United States, Takamori cited crucial differences.

“There is no place for Komuro in Japan, so Mako, despite his affection for his family, cannot stay. It’s not that they had a fight with their family.”

Ordinary Japanese have mixed feelings, opinion polls show.

“As a father of girls, I think it must be very painful for her father to recognize an unblessed marriage,” said Yoshinori Okabe, a 63-year-old dentist.

But Chiaki Kadota, 29, said it was a private matter: “Personally, I think it’s better to leave them alone.”

Irene Wang contributed to this report