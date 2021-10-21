JHSF (JHSF3): contracted sales of development declined by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter; malls stand out

JHSF (JHSF3) announced on Wednesday night (20) that net contracted sales of development registered a drop of 18.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. In comparison, sales decreased from R$411.1 million to R$333.7 million.

In the accumulated from January to September this year, the result had an increase of 46.2%, compared to the first nine months of 2020, from R$ 850.5 million to R$ 1.243 billion, according to the operational preview disclosed by the developer.

Consolidated sales of malls grew by 74.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Compared to the same months in 2019, when there were no operating and capacity restrictions, the increase was 45.1%.

In the statement, the company informs that the malls aimed at the high-income public were highlighted in the quarter. In comparison with the third quarter of 2020, Shopping Cidade Jardim’s sales grew 75.6%, while Catarina Fashion Outlet increased 93.2%. In relation to the third quarter of 2019, the growth was, respectively, 70.3% and 47.9%.

Itaú BBA commented on the operating data, highlighting the shopping mall division, which showed a strong increase in total sales compared to 2019, mainly in Shopping Cidade Jardim and Catarina Fashion Outlet, evidencing the good moment in the high-end and luxury segment.

Sales in the residential division, according to the bank, were good, but showed a slowdown in relation to the difficult compositions of the previous quarter, probably affected by lower inventories in the Fazenda Boa Vista project.

Itaú BBA maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for JHSF shares and a target price of R$ 10.10, compared to the quotation on Wednesday (20) of R$ 5.73.

(with State Content)

