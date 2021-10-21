Joe Biden says he worries about China’s hypersonic missiles – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday (20) that he is concerned about Chinese hypersonic missiles, days after the disclosure, in a report, that Beijing had tested a hypersonic weapon with nuclear capability.

While boarding Air Force One for a trip to the state of Pennsylvania, Biden was asked by reporters if he was worried about Chinese hypersonic missiles and replied, “Yes.”

Hypersonic weapons travel through the atmosphere at more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 kilometers per hour.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that in August, China tested a weapon that flew through space and circled the globe before heading for a target, which missed. China’s Foreign Ministry denied the information.

The test took place as the United States and its global rivals gear up to build hypersonic weapons — the next generation of weapons that rob opponents of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms.

“Hypersonic weapons are a strategic game changer with the dangerous potential to fundamentally undermine strategic stability as we know it,” Senator Angus King of Maine said on Monday, adding that “the US cannot delay this development or allow blind spots while monitoring the progress of our competitors”.

The White House has raised concerns about Chinese hypersonic missile technology through “diplomatic channels,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

