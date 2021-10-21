Johnny Massaro’s boyfriend organized gay kissing on pope’s visit

Johnny Massaro made public his relationship with childhood friend João Pedro Accioly early this afternoon. The 29-year-old actor doesn’t usually give much details of his love or sex life.

The two, who have known each other for a long time, have been dating for 8 months. The lawyer and constitutional law professor caused controversy by organizing an LGBT “kiss” during Pope Francis’ visit to Brazil in 2013.

kiss

João Pedr Accioly, Johnny Massaro’s boyfriend, organized an LGBT kiss during Pope Francis’ visit Image: Reproduction/Facebook

The act that took place in Rio de Janeiro during World Youth Day (WYD) in July 2013 aimed to question the Catholic influence in the state. The protesters claimed that issues such as the legalization of abortion and the rights of the LGBT population were little discussed due to pressure from conservative sectors.

João Pedro, at the time 19 years old, organized the act and wrote in a publication on Facebook that the fight was “symbolic and pedagogical”.

“In a society in which a kiss provokes disgust and revolt, it is essential to rethink the values ​​on which it is based. […] The fight is symbolic and pedagogical, we need to overcome the conservatism that generates daily suffering and death”, he published.

Prison on visit by Barack Obama

According to a report in Folha, in 2011, João Pedro spent three days in prison after participating in a protest against the visit of Barack Obama, then president of the United States, to Brazil.

The demonstration ended with the explosion of a Molotov cocktail thrown at military police officers.

Academic career

João Pedro graduated in law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) in 2013. He has a master’s degree and is currently pursuing his doctorate in public law at the same university. He is a substitute professor of Constitutional and Administrative Law at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). He also teaches postgraduate and specialization courses.

Author of many articles, João Pedro Accioly published the book “Arbitration in Conflicts with the Public Administration” in 2019. The publication analyzes how different legal systems deal with the participation of administrative entities and entities in arbitration proceedings.

Despite having focused more on his career in recent times, the lawyer continues to position himself politically on social networks.