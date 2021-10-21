Joinville records two deaths by Covid-19 and 105 new cases; see number of active patients

This Wednesday, 20, Joinville confirmed two more deaths as a result of Covid-19. The victims are women, between 50 and 70 years old. In the bulletin, released by the city, 105 new cases of the virus and the application of 898 doses of vaccines were also registered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has registered 1,964 deaths due to complications caused by the coronavirus and 115,987 infections caused by the virus.

Among the positive patients, 113,271 have already recovered and another 752 are considered active cases, 597 are in home isolation, 107 hospitalized in the ICU and 48 in the ward. In all, 1,556 suspected cases are still awaiting test results.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 4,296 vaccines were applied in the Joinville population, with 750 residents receiving the first dose, 2,649 taking the second dose or even the single dose vaccine. Another 897 people received the booster dose.

With new doses applied, Joinville now has 290,862 residents with the complete vaccination schedule, that is, who received two doses or a single dose vaccine. This represents 48% of the population, estimated at 604,708 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Another 155,193 people took only the first dose of the vaccine. In other words, 25.6% residents still need to be vaccinated with the second dose to complete the vaccination schedule.

bed occupancy

Currently, the occupancy rate of the ICUs in Joinville is 76%. Adding the public and private networks, the city has 172 beds, of which 131 are occupied and 41 are available.

In the public system, there are a total of 113 vacancies. Of these, 95 are occupied and 18 are free. Therefore, the occupancy rate was 84% ​​this Wednesday.

In the infirmary, adding public and private units, bed occupancy reaches 56%. The sector, which has 158 vacancies, has 106 occupied and 52 free.

